Brain Drain, Poor Financing, Obsolete Equipment’s Major Problems To Nigeria Health Sector – Minister

The Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Services, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate has identified poor financing, brain drain, obsolete equipment as well as lack of facilities as part of the problems being faced by the healthcare sector in the country.

The Minister, who was represented by the Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Prof Abdurrahman Sheshe stated this on Thursday while delivering an address at the 13th Biennial Delegates Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) holding in Kano.

At the event with the theme, Medical Education in Nigeria at a Crossroads, Challenges of Undergraduate and Postgraduate Medical Education and Way Forward, he also called on the medical practitioners to stand by the government as it cannot do it all alone without them.

“I recognize the fact that there are problems facing the medical sector in the country that include poor funding, brain drain, lack of facilities, obsolete equipment, lack enough workers and facilities, especially in the rural areas.

“All these are part of what the current administration is working to change in order to enhance the health sector.

“The situation has caused a lot of problems that have to do with maternal mortality and various others.

“The government is going to work hand-in-hand with all those that are willing to contribute towards resolving these problems, especially the MDCAN, to whom my doors will always remain open for advice and suggestions” the Health Minister stated.

In his address, while declaring the events opened, the Kano state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Labaran Yusuf Abubakar expressed goodwill to MDCAN and promised to cooperate with the medical personnel and also implement the policies that will benefit the grassroots.

The immediate past President of the National Postgraduates Medical College Prof Musa Muhammad who delivered a lecture titled Challenges and Way Forward, called for the need to do the right thing for the sector. He decried the level of poor quality of personnel being produced due to lack of manpower.

Earlier in his welcome address, the President of MDCAN Dr Victor Makanjuola described the theme as extremely important and timely.

“Medical education, just as clinical service delivery is taking a big hit from the exodus of Consultants from the country for ‘greener’ pastures.”

“The need to have frank discussion and innovate speedily to address these challenges cannot be over-emphasized” the MDCAN President stated.