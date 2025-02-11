Brain Drain: FG Partners Discover Motherland Africa

Share

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy in partnership with Discover Motherland Africa, has unveiled Motherland 2025, a groundbreaking initiative that positions Nigeria as a hub for African culture, investment and tourism.

At the launch, held yesterday in Abuja, the Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, described the Motherland 2025 project as more than a festival, even as she stated that the transformative initiative aligns with the Federal Ministry’s Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere strategy, leveraging Nigeria’s rich heritage, economy, and tourism potential to drive global engagement.

“Motherland 2025 is more than a festival; it is a homecoming. A movement inviting our global brothers and sisters to reconnect with their heritage while contributing to Nigeria’s economic and cultural renaissance.

“This initiative cements Nigeria’s role as a powerhouse of Black and African identity, commerce, and innovation.” “This is a call to the Diaspora and beyond.

Motherland 2025 is an opportunity to shape Nigeria’s future. From investors and policymakers to cultural leaders and travelers, this initiative invites global stakeholders to experience and invest in Nigeria’s resurgence as a cultural and economic powerhouse.”

The minister also announced the “See Motherland Through Your Eyes” competition, inviting participants to showcase Nigeria’s landscapes, communities, and tradi-tions through visual storytelling.

She stated: “This competition invites participants to capture and share Nigeria’s vibrancy, showcasing the beauty, resilience, and spirit of the Motherland.”

