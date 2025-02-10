Brain Drain: FG Partners Discover Motherland Africa To Unveil 2025 Initiative

Share

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa in partnership with Discover Motherland Africa, has unveiled Motherland 2025, a groundbreaking initiative that positions Nigeria as a hub for African culture, investment, and tourism.

At the launch held on Monday in Abuja, Musawa described the Motherland 2025 project as more than a festival.

She stated that the transformative initiative aligns with the Federal Ministry’s Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere strategy, leveraging Nigeria’s rich heritage, economy, and tourism potential to drive global engagement.

“Motherland 2025 is more than a festival—it’s a homecoming. A movement inviting our global brothers and sisters to reconnect with their heritage while contributing to Nigeria’s economic and cultural renaissance.

“This initiative cements Nigeria’s role as a powerhouse of Black and African identity, commerce, and innovation.

“This is a call to the Diaspora and beyond. Motherland 2025 is an opportunity to shape Nigeria’s future. From investors and policymakers to cultural leaders and travellers, this initiative invites global stakeholders to experience and invest in Nigeria’s resurgence as a cultural and economic powerhouse”.

The Minister also announced the ‘See Motherland Through Your Eyes’ Competition, inviting participants to showcase Nigeria’s landscapes, communities, and traditions through visual storytelling.

“This competition invites participants to capture and share Nigeria’s vibrancy, showcasing the beauty, resilience, and spirit of the Motherland. To mark the beginning of this journey, we are launching the See Motherland Through Your Eyes Photo and Video Competition—a celebration of Nigeria’s rich and diverse identity.

“From the Kelangu drumbeats of the North to the bata rhythms of the Southwest and the echoing Ogene of the East, our culture moves like a dance, alive in every moment”.

Minister Musawa also called on government agencies, ministries, and partners to join in showcasing Nigeria to the world.

“The success of Motherland 2025 relies on strong collaboration across government agencies, ministries, and private sector partners. We invite policymakers, cultural institutions, investors, and development organizations to join forces in shaping Nigeria’s tourism, creative economy, and investment landscape.

“This initiative provides a strategic platform for long-term partnerships aimed at driving economic growth, enhancing global cultural exchange, and strengthening Nigeria’s position as a leader in Africa’s soft power influence,” Musawa stated.

Earlier, Chidimma Nwankwo, the Managing Director of Discover Motherland Africa stated that the unveiling of this initiative is the beginning of a transformative movement which not only reconnects the Nigerian diaspora to their roots but also unlocks investment, cultural pride, and a future filled with opportunity.

“Motherland is a homecoming. It is a journey. It is a commitment. This December, we invite the global diaspora to experience Nigeria like never before—not as visitors, but as participants in a redefined vision of tourism.

“Over the course of seven unforgettable days, attendees will be immersed in Nigeria’s rich traditions, vibrant history, and dynamic progress. Whether you are part of the diaspora, a first-generation Nigerian, or someone who has never set foot in Nigeria, this is your invitation. Not just to visit, but to engage, to contribute, and to become part of something bigger”.

