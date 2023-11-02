Brain Drain: Fayemi Asks NDMRC To Seize Licence Of New Health Workers Until…

Former Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has asked the Nigerian Dental and Medical Registration Council (NDMRC) to seize the license of newly graduated health workers until they complete between three to five years of service in the country.

Fayemi who was also former Governor of Ekiti State, made this known as one of his recommendations to address the scourge of brain drain which was currently crippling the Nigeria health sector, on Thursday in Abuja at an induction retreat of commissioners health in the 36 states of the country, organised by the NGF secretariat.

He said: “First, for doctors that we’ve trained. I think we should have even for our health workers generally, there’ll be some kind of scheme, call it National Health Service scheme for newly licenced health workers that would enable them to spend some time in a fixed period not limitless three, five years.

“Whilst you’re doing that your licence is held by the Nigerian dental and medical registration body that gives you that licence. Once you’re done, you can leave you can decide you want to stay or you want to leave.”

While noting that his recommendations were not heart-shaking, he further recommended that countries interested in recruiting health workers, especially doctors from Nigeria should pay for the training of their substitutions, and partnerships with governments of other countries should be established to train health workers in Nigeria.

“For countries that want to come and recruit doctors from Nigeria, or health workers from Nigeria, you should pay for the training of the substitution. So it isn’t just about you taking a doctor you want outside yourself for three or five years or an optometrist or a pharmacist or a nurse.

“I’m worried about the entire health resource force that we have not just doctors, you must pay us. I would say equivalent of training two doctors if you are taking one doctor out of our system. You must give enough funding for training those two doctors.

“Train people on the ground with support from the British government and other partners that would enable an accelerated training of health workers, particularly nurses on the ground. We cannot continue this way.”

Fayemi who argued that by such a policy he was not downplaying the need to improve the remuneration packages of doctors, urged state governors to prioritise the health sector by improving its funding.

“You heard what I said about health financing so we can ramp up the figures of people who are benefiting from health insurance. Not 100,000, not 200,000. We need to do it in the millions. We will be the third most populous country in the world by 2050 and It is not just enough to have a huge population, we need a viable population that can replace the workforce in the world.”

World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Nigeria Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo while raising concerns over poverty-induced ill-health and the increase in the burden of non-communicable diseases in Nigeria, regretted that Nigeria has the highest out-of-pocket expenditure on health in the West African region.

“The health situation in Nigeria requires uncommon approaches to make a remarkable difference. With the ongoing increase in the burden of non-communicable diseases on the background of the high burden of communicable diseases, multiple outbreaks, and the highest out-of-pocket expenditure on health in the region, more Nigerians are falling into poverty due to ill health while many do not have access to the quality essential health services they need.”

Mulombo charged the new health commissioners not to be deterred by the prevailing economic challenges in their respective states, but ensure to take advantage of their new positions to steer their state governments towards the right direction in line with Federal Government policies and agenda for the health sector.

In line with the recent 45th anniversary of Alma-Ata and 5th anniversary of Astana declarations on primary health care in Astana Kazakhstan, he urged the commissioners to prioritise primary health care by “shifting focus from mere concepts to actions with demonstrable results, for greater resilience in the health sector, even in the face of emergencies.”

The Chair, Nigeria Commissioners for Health Forum, Dr Oyebanji Filani, advised the commissioners to expect multifaceted challenges in their new office “ranging from technical and administrative hurdles to navigating complex political landscapes.

“To surmount these challenges, Commissioners need a profound understanding of the complex and dynamic healthcare landscape in Nigeria and this induction ceremony is designed to equip them with practical tools and insights necessary for addressing the challenges ahead.

“This induction ceremony is not merely a one-time event; it is the beginning of a lasting engagement. As a forum, we will continue to provide support to our members through periodic engagements and our flagship programmes to ensure that every State is well positioned in their journey towards universal health coverage,” he added.