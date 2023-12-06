Brain Drain Deepens Nigeria’s Underdevelopment – JAMB Registrar

The unbridled emigration of Nigerians to developed countries has been described as one of the causes of the underdevelopment of the country.

Consequent to this development, the movement of both skilled and unskilled labour to the advanced countries is now denying the country those tools for the process of change that Nigeria is looking for.

This was the submission of the Registrar of Joint Admissions And Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is- hag Olanrewaju Oloyode while delivering the 17th Convocation lecture of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka.

He noted that though there is nothing wrong with one making aspirations and having the ambition to better one’s life, the economic effects on the Nation are indeed unfortunate.

“The collective output of our economy is falling below other parts of the world in the world systems”

“The banking and ICT sectors have suffered so much from the emigration of qualified professionals ”

“We are now confronting a situation in which this phenomenon has increased national economic inefficiencies and underdevelopment”

He noted that Nigerians are moving away from the state of certainties to the world of uncertainties with the impression that the grass is greener outside.

Oloyode however noted that there are five dimensions of uncertainty in Nigeria which he said include, political uncertainty, Economic uncertainty, Security threats, social inequalities, and Ethnic and Religious Tension.

These uncertainties he noted have led to wealth without work and knowledge without character adding that they have been the cause of social media addiction versus provocative social media practices.

Also speaking the Chairman of the occasion and former Minister for Power and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka Prof Chinedu Nebo lamented the craze to become Vice Chancellor in Nigerian Universities adding that it is not only alarming but embarrassing to have over eighty Professors applying to be Vice Chancellor of one University without most of them appreciating the challenges and trappings of the job.

Nebo described the five-year tenure of the Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka Prof Charles Okechukwu Esimone as not only eventful but full of Innovations and urged the next Vice-Chancellor to keep the fire of development burning.

Earlier Prof Esimone noted that the essence of this year’s Convocation lecture entitled Mainstreaming Uncertainty. Getting Ready For The University Of Life ” is aimed at preparing young graduates for the challenges that lie in the outside world.