Brain Drain: Canada To Make Japa Easy For Nigerian Doctors, Others

Canada has announced immigration measures aimed at boosting the country’s doctor supply by making “permanent residence simpler” for international doctors.

In a statement on Monday, the Canadian government said this move, which will take effect in 2026, is aimed at filling critical labour gaps with high-skilled talent.

It said: “As part of these measures, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada will create a new Express Entry category for international doctors with at least one year of Canadian work experience in an eligible occupation, gained within the last three years.

“These doctors are already working in Canada on a temporary basis, helping patients and contributing to our health care system. “We’re giving these doctors a clear pathway to permanent residence in Canada to fill critical health workforce gaps, while helping support reliable care and a stable health system for Canadians.”

According to the statement, invitations to apply for the new Express Entry category will be issued in early 2026. Canada will reserve 5,000 federal admission spaces for provinces and territories to nominate licensed doctors with job offers.

It added: “These spaces are in addition to the annual Provincial Nominee Programme allocations. “Doctors who are nominated will receive expedited 14-day work permit processing, allowing them to work while awaiting permanent residence.”