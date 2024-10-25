Brain Drain: Ani Stresses Need For Govt Intervention

Share

CHUKWU DAVID reports on how Senator Anthony Ani was able to convince the Senate on the need for the Federal Government to address the increasing rate of brain drain in Nigerian universities through a motion he brought to the floor of the apex legislative chamber

The senator representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District, Anthony Ani is a professor of Agricultural Science, who taught in many reputable Nigerian universities for about 30 years before he resigned and joined active politics.

As a university teacher, he was involved in critical decision making for the growth, development and smooth running of the nation’s ivory towers, especially in the face of unending struggle by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

While in the university system, Prof. Ani made uncountable advocacies on how to get the government properly fund the universities, so as to make teaching and learning easy, fruitful and progressive.

But, finding himself in the country’s highest lawmaking chamber, the Senate, has no doubt provided a good opportunity for him to bring some of his earlier advocacies closer to the corridors of power for quicker and plausible attention by the government of the day.

Accordingly, a fortnight ago, Senator Ani, sponsored a motion on “urgent need to address the challenges of increasing cases of brain drain in the Nigerian university system.”

Sequel to this motion, the Senate, called on the Federal Government to increase budgetary allocation to Nigerian universities in the 2025 budget, to enable them get proper funding, so that lecturers and other staff will enjoy better remuneration and improved working conditions.

The Senate also mandated its relevant committees to liaise with the ministers of Education, Finance, Health and other relevant agencies of government, with a view to working out modalities to check the increasing spate of brain drain in Nigerian universities.

Ani was elected during the February 3, by-election to replace a former governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Dave Umahi, who resigned from the Red Chamber after President Bola Tinubu appointed him as Minister of Works.

Debate on the motion

In line with parliamentary tradition, Senator Ani introduced and led debate on the motion, persuading his colleagues to give overwhelming support to his proposal.

Other senators, who made contributions to the debate, decried the pathetic trend that has bedeviled the universities in particular, and some other critical sectors of the economy.

Senator Ani, who cited a 2023 report by the National Universities Commission (NUC), said many Nigerian Universities operate with less than 50 percent of the required academic staff, while noting that the situation is due to brain drain in the universities.

According to him, the remunerations of universities lecturers are among the poorest in the world, as it was last reviewed over 15 years ago. He noted that this could not meet the current economic realities of the country.

He added that many universities in other West African countries have better working conditions than what is obtainable in the Nigerian university system, describing it as rather scandalous, worrisome and requires urgent attention by the government.

His words: “Brain drain has assumed an unprecedented posture in recent time due to the current economic situation in the country. This should be a cause for concern as it threatens the survival of the country’s higher education, particularly in engineering, medicine and sciences, which are critical for the socio-economic development of this country.”

Many senators who contributed to the well debated motion, submitted that the problem was not limited to the universities but some other critical sectors like health as doctors and nurses are leaving their jobs in droves on yearly basis for greener pasture in abroad.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, in his remarks at the end of the debate, said: “Brain drain is a big problem not just in the education sector but in others like the health sector, where not less than 22,000 Nigerian health workers are in the United States of America alone. So, we shall surely do our best to improve the lots of universities teachers and others to curb the problem.”

Ani speaks on the motion

Briefing journalists on the intent of his motion after plenary, Senator Ani, observed that Nigerian universities have been having serious challenges, ranging from infrastructure to poor remuneration of staff, asserting that it is the unfriendly working conditions in Nigerian universities that triggered the worsening brain drain in the institutions.

He said: “Over time, Nigerian universities have been having a lot of challenges, ranging from infrastructure to poor remuneration of staff.

When we talk of brain drain, we are talking of best brains from this country moving out to other countries at the detriment of our survival economically, socially and otherwise.

“When we use the term brain drain, we are using it as a negative consequence of what that would be to our country. I am being particular about the university system.

Most of the universities are no longer something to write home about. Owing to poor infrastructure, poor remuneration of staff, the funding has been very poor over the years, that the percentage allocation from the budget yearly keeps dwindling.

“And this to a large extent has made it difficult for Nigerian universities and the workers therein to be comfortable. It is because of this discomfort arising from poor infrastructure and poor remuneration that many people are finding their way to foreign countries, where their comfort will be assured; where their survival will be guaranteed.

“So, over time you see the Nigerian universities going down the drain in terms of quality, because those of them who have qualifications in technical areas in different fields of discipline and study have taken to go overseas because those places are far better in various dimensions when you consider it from whichever angle.

“Even in other African countries, they are far better than what you see in Nigeria. The report of the National Universities Commission (NUC), recorded that over 50 per cent of departments and faculties have less number of qualified staff teaching in those universities. What are the causes?

The major cause is that the university lecturers are being poorly remunerated. That’s why from time to time, they will be agitated; they will shout, they will make their voices heard by the government.”

Senator Ani expressed concerns that the government of Nigeria has not been paying attention to the plights of the university workers, saying: “It seems that government is paying lip service to their conditions.

That’s why you see strike from time to time. Of course, there is a looming strike because the Academic Staff Union of Universities has given notice upon notice and the last notice of strike will soon expire. It is unfortunate that any time they shout; nobody listens to them, but we are all products of university education.

“Majority of us are beneficiaries. We are related one way or the other to the university system. It’s either you are a product or you are working there, your children and relations are there; or you are even sponsoring somebody in the university system.

Everybody in this country, no matter your occupation, no matter your level, you are in one way or another connected to the university education.”

Highlighting the motive behind the motion, the lawmaker said: “The motion intends to draw the attention of government that the situation in the university system should be turned for good, to make it a better place, so that the urge to go overseas would be reduced.

We know that we are in a global society, where exchange of ideas could be done but what we are talking about is that those who are left behind are people who don’t have the opportunity.

“Everybody desires to go out, and that shouldn’t be the case. What is the reason for going out? Because they are very uncomfortable as they cannot even take care of themselves, how much more their families.

Imagine a situation where a professor earns N400,000 a month. With the current situation, will that be enough for a man with two to three children and above? Fuel is there to take care of. Other household items and needs are also there.

How do you expect them to survive? Senator Ani further pointed out that other African countries treat the universities lecturers better. “In South Africa, a professor earns equivalent of N12 million monthly. If you have the opportunity, why would you not try to go there?

That is why the best brains in this country are being drawn to overseas because those people see them as people who will help their economy,” he said. He added: “The basis of development all over the world depends on education. Take care of education and other sectors will be taken care of.

Health, economy, infrastructure will be taken care of because when education is properly placed, you find out that majority of the population will have the right attitude to work; they will have the right attitude to do things right. “The best brains get involved with global research engagements and conference; that is why you see others trying to attract them and they become susceptible to such attractions.

So, in a nutshell, the emphasis is that universities lecturers should be properly remunerated to be in tune with what the economic realities on ground are. That’s the summary of the motion. But on the floor of the Senate, many people did not follow what the motion was all about. “They were trying to cite advantages of brain drain; that it’s a kind of exchange of ideas.

That’s not the intent of the motion. That’s not the intent of the motion. The intent is to curtail the excess of going abroad at the slightest opportunity because if things were to be right, not everybody will like to go out. But now, going out is like a bait; that if you have the opportunity, you utilize it.”

