Brain-Chip Patient Plays Online Chess – Neuralink

Elon Musk’s brainchip company, Neuralink has shown its first patient moving a cursor on a computer using an implanted device. In a nine-minute livestream on X, formerly Twitter, Noland Arbaugh uses the cursor to play chess online. Arbaugh was paralysed below the shoulders after a diving accident and received the chip implant in January.

The company’s goal is to connect human brains to computers to help tackle complex neurological conditions, reports the BBC. “The surgery was super easy,” Arbaugh said during the presentation.