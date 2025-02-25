Braimoh: Why Nigerians Sell Votes On Election Day

Share

Poor mindset rather than poverty of the pocket has been identified as the principal factor responsible for vote trading during elections in Nigeria.

The candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2023 governorship election in Kogi State, Otunba Olayinka Braimoh, stated this in an interview with New Telegraph in Abuja.

Braimoh said a situation where voters could identify the right candidates but willingly sell their votes to the wrong candidate for a paltry sum is abnormal and a clear indication that something is fundamentally wrong with the people.

The entrepreneur said it was appalling to find out that after campaigning vigorously on issues of development and receiving endorsements across the state, even some agents of his party could turn around to demand “push money” to buy votes on Election Day.

He said: “I realized after the election that the mind is a very delicate part of the human body. “If people are living in an abnormal situation and then you are expecting them to think normally you are joking.

“You will need to re-examine and to re-analyse the situation because people living in abnormal situation, we don’t expect them to think normally.

“So, you have on Election Day, of course, as reported, they were distributing fabrics, distributing money, rice and all of that.

And then you see people saying, you know what, even if this is going to last me for two, three days, let me take this one first. “After all, I know that they will not do anything for the next four years.”

