Braimoh: Nigeria needs visionary leaders for democracy to flourish

The 2023 General Elections threw up a lot of young politicians, who came up with some brilliant ideas about changing the politics and governance systems in Nigeria. In this interview, the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Kogi State in the 2023 election, Otunba Olayinka Braimoh, narrates his experience to ONWUKA NZESHI and explains why voters seek immediate gains rather than sustainable democratic ideas during election periods.

What was your experience last time when you stepped out to contest the governorship election?

The experience was satisfactory for me as a person because whatever I do in life, I put in my best. If it doesn’t work, I don’t even bother thinking about it, I just move forward like nothing happened. Right? So, for me, I put in my best in the campaign. There’s no local government that we did not cover. We covered everywhere in the entire state and campaigned the way we should have campaigned. So, I don’t like to leave anything undone.

But however, on getting to the field, I realised that things were not the way they should be. A few days before the election, people started asking me, where is the “push” money? And I said, I told you, I’m not buying votes. Where is the push money? And I even had coordinators that said, sir, if you are not going to give money for push, I will not even go out of my house.

What is push- money?

It’s vote buying money they call push money. Right? So, I said, okay, don’t worry. Stay in your house.

Your own coordinators?

Yes. They told me that if you are not releasing money for push, they will not leave their house. I thought it was a joke and I said, you know what, I’m not going to buy votes. But I realized after the election that the mind is a very delicate part of the human body. If people are living in an abnormal situation and then you are expecting them to think normally, you are joking. You will need to reexamine and reanalyze the situation because people living in abnormal situations don’t expect them to think normally.

So, you have on Election Day, of course, as reported, they were distributing fabrics, distributing money, rice and all of that. And then you see people saying, you know what, even if this is going to last me for two, three days, let me take this one first. After all, I know that they will not do anything for the next four years.

We had our call centres. We called people and received a lot of feedback from the call centres, talking to people, they said, are you ready to buy my vote? If you are ready to buy my vote, I will vote for you.

We know you are good, but how much are you going to give me? Because they have been promising us, every four years without fulfilling those promises. So, if I am able to get N10,000, I know I have this N10,000 and I’m okay with it in the next four years. So, with that, right, it’s a sad story but the reality is that people are living in abnormal situations. Thinking normally, it’s difficult for us to be able to expect that they will think normally. That’s one of the things I’ve learned in that outing.

And, of course, the challenge with our electoral system. How can somebody become governor with results from three local governments? That takes us to the judiciary, in terms of interpreting the laws. How can someone claim that they have results? Of course, INEC results, how can you have 142,000 registered voters in the local government and you are recording 138,000 votes for a particular candidate? You are talking about like 97% voter turnout and they were clear cut differences in terms of accredited voters and the votes recorded. But, of course, the judiciary will latch on technicalities and just throw it away. And that’s what happened.

And so, I looked at all of this. I followed the case all the way to the Supreme Court. I challenged the election to the Supreme Court. Now, the Supreme Court ruled. I said, well, it’s okay. After the Supreme Court, what do you have to do? You go to Supreme Being Court and just say, well, we move on, we try another day. And that’s why I said, well, it’s a tenured office, it’s not a lifetime office for anybody. So, if you are there, it’s four years, it’s 48 months. So, in another 48 months, you will go.

Considering this ugly experience you went through during the election, would you still consider coming out again?

Why not? The way the human mind works differs according to age. Children learn through the process called hypnosis – by the things they see and the things they hear. For adults, it happens through repetitive action, repetitive hearing. So, you keep hearing it over and over again.

So, what we’re doing right now is engaging the minds of the people. Yeah, we had a very short time doing it before the last election, but now we have a very long time to do it. To engage the mind of our people in conversations, for them to begin to see the possibility of voting the right people into public offices, because if you cannot see forward, you cannot move forward.

The reason for those actions of vote buying, or vote selling now, on the part of the electorate is because they’ve lost hope. They’ve lost hope in the fact that we can have an electoral process that is devoid of rigging, manipulations. The fact that an average person, will tell you, why are you going to vote? Don’t waste your money. Judiciary will not give you judgment, they will favour whatever is the ruling party, so why waste the money?

But for me, are we going to stay where we are, and say to ourselves that, well, we are helpless, while really, we are not helpless? Are we going to say to ourselves we are helpless, and we’re not going to do anything about the situation?

For every challenge, there is a solution and the challenge that you don’t confront, how can you conquer? So, it’s a challenge. What we’re doing right now is to confront the challenge, for us to conquer.

In other words, to become a non-conformist. There’s a danger in conformism and the danger in conformism is death, gradual death. So, if we don’t look at it critically, don’t we think that, not taking any action, towards conquering an evil in the land; would just mean that we are dying gradually? It means that we have become conformed. So, there’s poverty in the land, we will adjust. They rig the election, we will adjust. The roads are bad, we will adjust. Healthcare is not working, we will adjust.

But are these things not killing us gradually? Conformism kills, even though gradually. So, trying again, going again, is to refuse to be a conformist. I believe, strongly, that once people can see hope, their thinking and their energy, application of their energy, starts to gear towards where there is hope as against the case of hopelessness.

Do you have any structure that you want to use towards 2027 to orientate your people?

One thing that we’ve been doing, right, is conversation because I tell people, when you give rice, it’s not sustainable. Palliative is not sustainable at all. But what is sustainable is if I’m able to get you, in the line of your business, empower you in the line of your business, so you can scale up the business. So from being self-employed, only you are running the business, to where you are able to add one more person because there’s an increase in demand. So what we’re basically doing right now is to help people in the line of their businesses. Not the kind of “empowerment” that a lot of politicians do today.

What we’re doing in our case is that we’re not doing those kinds of empowerment. Rather, we are empowering people in the line of businesses. That is how to help people out of poverty. You can scale their business and their business becomes sustainable. So, we’re designing a complete ecosystem, district by district within the local government. That’s what we’re doing currently. So, we design, we look at this ecosystem, so based on the data available to us, what is the buying, purchasing power?

So, what are the things people in this community need? What are the things they spend money on? By the time you’re satisfying the market, within your community, then you can move to another market, expansion, to scaling, then it becomes sustainable business; that’s how to be able to get our people out of poverty, one after the other.

Some people believe that Kogi State is poor because we are over-dependent on monthly federal allocation. How do we change this narrative?

It’s visionary leadership that will change it. It’s not in the talk that will change the fact that people view Kogi as poor. People look at Kogi as one of the poorest states in Nigeria, it’s a fact. We look at it as one of the poorest states by virtue of the data available because when you have t assets that are not converted to wealth, you die of poverty.

So the change of the narrative is having a visionary leader at the helm of affairs. Kogi is a state where there’s no family that will not be able to have two to four multimillionaires. The resources that we have in Kogi are enormous. There’s practically no local government that you cannot create massive wealth from its resources. So, in terms of our resources, Kogi can run independently of Nigeria.

Kogi is bigger than Rwanda in terms of land area. Rwanda has a population of about 12.5million people. Right? Kogi has a population of about 4.5 million people. So what does that suggest to you? When we’re talking about per capita, does that not mean that an average person in Kogi should be richer than an average person in Rwanda? We’re talking about visionary leadership.

Nigerians are rushing to Rwanda. Our governors went to a meeting in Kigali. For God’s sake. We have the Agbaja Plateau in Kogi. We have Mount Plati. All of these places were not developed due to lack of visionary leadership.

Now, imagine if we’re able to develop all of these things, you will have the conference right there. We have Oni Dam, we have Oraha, we have Obangogo and several other tourist locations where you can have world-class conference centres and conference facilities here.

Today, what are we battling with? We are battling with “japa” and so many parents today are crying deep inside of them because their children are lost forever, disconnected from their roots.

They don’t want to come home and they will never come home. Why because there’s no home to come back to because of lack of visionary leadership. We are chasing after money. The reality is this, are we not better off? Are you not better off when the majority are prosperous around you rather than only you?

You are the governor, only you make all the money, every other person in the state remains poor. What do you benefit from that? Other than over bloated ego and sycophancy. Is that not what people benefit from when we are just the only one making money?

If you are making money, how does your own making money stop me from making my money? So, when I have opportunities to offer you, for you to make more money, why wouldn’t I do that? But when you have people that are myopic, limited in knowledge or understanding, not exposed and without vision lead us, how do we expect to grow?

What are the particular areas you will focus on if given the opportunity?

I’ve been clear with that. It’s the STAT Agenda. That’s why I campaigned on a STAT Agenda, STAT, Solid Minerals, Tourism, Agriculture, and Trade, those are the areas of STAT that we campaigned on. Solid Minerals belong to the federal government, but, by virtue of the Land Use Act, the land belongs to the state government. So, before you go under the ground, you must pass through my land to access your minerals. The Land Use Act, says every square metre is vested in the governor. So, when you must pass through that land that is vested in the governor to access the solid minerals that is on that. So, what are they doing about that?

Secondly, the Federal Government has not stopped anybody that’s interested in applying for the license to mining solid minerals. As long as you are interested and you have the technical and financial capacity, capability, so what stops us from going ahead to apply as a state? Because you can really set up businesses as state businesses, drive those businesses to profitability, and then sell 60-70% of the business to the private sector for sustainability.

You set up the business, break even and people can see the profitability, sell 70% to the private sector. That way, will the business not become sustainable? Then it becomes a sustainable business venture then you retain the 20-30% for the state government. That becomes continuous income generation for the state. It drives in cash flow.

So, what are you doing? You are taking solid minerals out of the state for monies to come in, it’s an exchange, trade, it’s an exchange. That’s on solid minerals.

On tourism, Cote d’Ivoire makes about $2.3 billion annually from tickets on tourism. Our tourist destinations in Kogi are not developed. From Agbaja Plateau, to the Confluence, to Omi Dam, to Oraha, to Obangogo, to the Herthno Bridge, to Olamaboro, to the Snake Cave, to the Ikpowu Cave, and several others across the states, several locations, not developed, not touched. How do you make money from tourism? Imagine, if one million people enter your state, come into your state, for tourism, annually, one million people.

If they spend an average of N100,000, of course, today, we will be talking about an average of N1million, 1,000,000 x 1,000,000 is what? Is N1trillion, that’s the cash flow you will drive in; increase the money circulation within your perimeter. From time to time, people are looking for which country to go, where to go for holidays and we have several. places of interest. When you don’t develop them, what happens? Nothing.

Of course, you talk about agriculture, you talk about security. When you talk about tourism, you still talk about security. Kogi State is bounded by 10 states and we are connected to these 10 states through about 1,172kms of federal roads that we can take concession on and turn them to super highways to aid movement of goods and services to all these 10 states.

The population of the 10 states plus the population of Kogi State, combined is about 56million people, that’s a quarter of Nigeria’s population. Don’t you think that market is bigger than Lagos market? Are we not supposed to position ourselves in a way that all the factories, all the businesses, are supposed to be in Kogi State because of easy access to the market? So, you can imagine if just 56 million, let’s even say it’s just 15 million of this population that you are feeding on a daily basis. What are you talking about poverty?

What’s poverty? Lack of money. Is this not money in circulation? Then you talk about the trade. All of these states, I mean, we are the gateway between the North and the South. Majority of the food and transportation that crosses to the South from the North, they pass through Kogi State and then the other goods from the South pass through Kogi to go to the North, the things that are not being produced in the North, so you are the gateway.

So, being the gateway, how do you take advantage of that? You turn Kogi to a trade centre, a trade hub, everything from the North, you have them available in Kogi, everything from the South, have them available, so when the Northerners are coming, when they come to Kogi, they will get everything they want and go back. When Southerners are coming, they come to Kogi, take everything they want and go back, they don’t need to pass through.

So you become the trade centre and as they are coming, they will sleep one night, two nights, three nights and then they are increasing money for hotels and you are collecting your sales tax on every hotel, on every room, so you are generating massive money for the state government, just creating, turning Kogi to a trade centre, a trade hub. It takes visionary leadership to make all of this happen.

Yes, you have a great vision, but don’t you think there is a need for a change of our system before you can succeed with this vision?

When you talk about the need for a change of our system, we have seen governors that have performed under the same system and the system did not stop them. So, for me, I really don’t think it’s our governance system. I think it’s more about you. If some governors can perform under the same system, why can’t I?

What’s the difference between the governors that are performing and the ones that are not performing? Have we considered the fact that the approach or the vision of the individual? For some governors and public office holders, they look at it as an opportunity to become billionaires or increase their wealth, while some look at it as an opportunity for service, right?

So, in terms of governance and analyzing our systems, when you have a visionary leader, what happens? Everybody under the system will align because at the end of the day it is the mentality, everybody simply follows the mentality of the leader.

When the leader has the attitude of exhibiting visionary leadership, what happens? Because as human beings, what we see, what we hear, that’s what informs what we do, our actions or inactions.

So, the things we think about are a function of the things that we see and the things that we hear. So, when we see a leader that is visionary in nature and is leading us in the right direction and we are hearing of the news, what happens to us? Our mind will start getting transformed gradually to work towards that direction.

And that’s why when you see people grow up in an environment that all they see every day is poverty, poverty, poverty, it becomes very difficult for them to be able to break that chain of poverty from their mind.

And when you see someone else that grew up in an environment of wealth, even though he’s stupid all his life, right, he might just end up becoming rich because what you see, what you hear, is what informs the things you think about and the things you think about affect your choices in life.

You see a guy that grew up in an environment that’s just poverty, poverty. You wake up in the morning, you see poor people every day. The most successful person in the area has a motorcycle. The only thing he can think about is how to own a motorcycle.

So when he sees a job opportunity, a business opportunity that can give him a car, he will say it’s not meant for him, it’s for some other people. They won’t even recognize it.

So, that is the reason why I said leadership is so important. The kind of environment we create, when you create the atmosphere for people to be able to thrive, when they keep seeing it and they are hearing it, gradually they will gravitate because that becomes the only thing they think about.

If you are given the opportunity to become the Governor of Kogi State, what are the first three things you will do?

You see, for me, it’s not an ambition; becoming the governor is not a thing of ambition for me, it is an assignment because the assignment is simple: take the people out of poverty and create a prosperous society. And that’s why everything you see I talk about is about wealth creation, scalability, sustainability; sustainable prosperity, sustainable wealth because when people think that if you get an appointment or if you are in government, you will become rich but it’s not sustainable.

Is the evidence not overwhelming today? When you’ve seen people that have held past government offices, oh, they will have a lot of money, once they leave office, after one year, two years, three years, why? Because the wealth, the money they are spending is not coming from a sustainable source. And because you have too many people, poor people around you, what happens? Everybody keeps coming to take, but not putting back, it will dry up. So for me, you talk about the three key things that I will first do, is orientation engagement because you must be able to set up the team that will drive you to get the results, it’s critical.

And if it is not the case of something, you say, oh, we’ll do this, we’ll do that, we’ll do that; we’re not waiting till we get there before we find out what is there. That’s why I’m giving you statistics and data on Kogi in every area. So, the critical areas are, first, your workforce; the civil service in the state.

Today, I think you have like hundreds of SAs, SSAs. We even talk about portfolios, they don’t even have a portfolio, they are standing under the tree. This workforce, the civil service, are a bunch of assets, intellectual assets that are redundant, they have been rendered redundant. You need to reactivate those assets to use them to achieve the goals you’ve set because when you have a goal, you must have the objectives. So those are part of the objectives, in terms of first thing we will do is to reorganize the structure and have a structure that will deliver on the results.

Last time, you contested under Action Alliance, a relatively unknown party. If you are interested in running again, what political party will it be this time around?

In terms of choice of political parties, at the time when I contested, there were clearly no better choices and it was obvious the governor was just going to choose whoever, and then whatever it is, you can go to hell, or go to court, as they say. So, at that point I said we can pick any party and develop that party.

The party I contested under was not even known to be in existence in the state. So, we brought it, within less than eight months or so, we were able to bring it to life for the party to have a name. Of course, when we want to go again, we will look at the viability of the platforms. It is important, so we will definitely look further in terms of platforms that will be able to help us meet our goals and objectives. We must definitely look at it.

But like someone said, failure is an opportunity to begin again more intelligently and that is the way I look at the last election. It is an opportunity to begin again more intelligently and I will say this time around, we will begin again, more intelligently.

