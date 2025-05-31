Braimah: My Life Has Been One Of Service, Creating Lasting Legacies

Share

Recently, Rotarian Ehi Braimah was appointed as Assistant Rotary Public Image Coordinator (ARPIC) in Region 27 of Africa Zone 22. Braimah, who is the Managing Director/CEO of Neo Media & Marketing, a public relations and marketing management company, is a renowned journalist, writer, public policy analyst, media entrepreneur, public relations specialist and marketing strategist. He joined the Rotary Club of Lagos in March 2012, and due to his rising profile, he has served in various committees, both at the club and district levels. He spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on why he joined Rotary and the impact the organisation with over 1.2 million members is making in communities around the world, his recent appointment and vision, among others.

How would you describe your new appointment as a Rotary leader in Africa?

Leadership is one of the core values of Rotary; so any time a Rotarian is called upon to serve in any role, it is a great honour, and it is an affirmation of our commitment to the organisation to keep Rotary relevant and thriving.

In terms of administrative structure, a Rotary Club is the basic unit of Rotary. We also have Districts that are organised into Regional Zones, each led by a team of regional leaders.

Africa Zone 22 is one of the 34 Zones of Rotary International, comprising three regions: 26, 27 and 28. Nigeria belongs to Region 27, made up of 10 Districts and seven countries (Anglophone West Africa and Egypt).

What does the new role entail?

I am an Assistant Rotary Public Image Coordinator (ARPIC) in Region 27 for 2025-2026, effective July 1, 2025. In Rotary, Public Image Coordinators, or chairs, are crucial for sharing the club’s stories and building a positive image within the community.

They manage various aspects of public image, including creating visuals, crafting press releases, updating websites, and managing social media presence to ensure consistent engagement, communications and story-telling, campaign management, and brand adherence. Ultimately, they help Rotary clubs and districts to connect with the public and showcase their impact.

What is your agenda and how do you hope to go about it?

Recently, we had the Regional Team Learning Seminar (RTLS) in Accra, Ghana from May 7 – 11, 2025. It was where all the Rotary leaders in Africa gathered. The Rotary International President-elect, Mario Cesar Martins de Camargo, and Trustee of The Rotary Foundation, Ijeoma Pearl Okoro from Nigeria, were in attendance.

It was a great learning experience for the team. I will not be working alone; we have five ARPICs in our region – from Nigeria, Ghana and Egypt) – under the leadership of the Rotary Public Image Coordinator (RPIC), Ibim Semenitari.

We had an online meeting after we returned from Ghana to discuss our work plan and roles in the region. I will supervise public image activities – as outlined above – in Districts 9111 and 9112 and edit the regional monthly magazine.

Do you envisage any challenge in this new role?

Every job role has its opportunities and challenges. What is important is to have a plan of action that aligns with Rotary values.

Rotarians must first understand that they are the biggest brand ambassadors of Rotary before we tackle challenges such as using Rotary visuals correctly, the imperative of having a strong online presence, and navigating the ever-changing world of online promotion without too much hassles. Each day is a learning opportunity in Rotary with constant reference to the Brand and Learning Centres.

You have been a Rotarian for quite a long time. What was the attraction for you?

I joined the Rotary Club of Lagos, District 9112, in March 2012 when Past Assistant Governor Gbolahan Ayodele invited me. He was the President of the club at the time. I have always been an advocate for making the world a better place which ties well with the vision of Rotary International.

There are numerous opportunities for service, leadership development and networking in Rotary. Rotarians are motivated by the desire to help others and make a difference which aligns with my personal values.

What are some of the memorable or defining milestones of your time as President of the Rotary Club of Lagos?

I served as President of the Rotary Club of Lagos in 2018-2019 when Kola Sodipo was the District Governor of Rotary International District 9110. I was humbled when I was nominated Second Vice President in 2015 – three years after I joined the club and moved up to become the First Vice President, then President-elect (2017-2018) and installed the 58th President (2018-2019) of the Club on July 6, 2018 at the Metropolitan Club, Victoria Island, Lagos. These are some of my achievements.

We recorded increased attendance at our meetings which featured robust membership engagements, and induction of new members (we had a net gain of 17 members). In fact, in the first six months, eight new members were admitted: three male, five female members.

Prefect attendance (100%) was introduced. This award encouraged more participation at meetings by members with an average of 45 members attending each weekly meeting – an increase of over 75 percent over the previous attendance records.

The 13th edition of the West Africa Project Fair held in Cotonou Oct 3 -10, 2018. The Rotary Club of Lagos was represented by Rotarian Toyin Odulate (Team Leader), Past President Ayo Banjo (now Assistant Governor) and Rotarian Bridget Uko. Certificates of participation were presented to the Club and our reps.

Successful implementation of multiple projects in all the six areas of focus (at the time) –including consolidating our partnerships with Rotary Club of Vechta in Germany, District 1850 and Rotary Club of Cataraqui-Kingston in Canada, District 7040.

The Friendship Exchange programme to the Rotary Club of Kigali Virunga in Rwanda. Our club normalised relations with the District and returned to the District Conference for the first time after a long time.

Disbursements of micro-credit loans amounting to N3,240,000.00 to Oke Arin, Sandgrouse and Itamarun markets/communities in Lagos.

The Welfare and Self Insurance Funds for members of the Rotary Club of Lagos was launched and premised upon the decisions/resolutions reached at the Board Meeting of Tuesday the 26th day of March, 2019.

World Peace & Understanding Day (WP&UD): Instead of organising our own event in February 2019, the Rotary Club Lagos collaborated with District 9110 to hold a joint WP&UD at The Rotary Centre chaired by Past District Governor Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi.

You presently serve Assistant Governor in District 9112. What does your role entail in this capacity?

In Rotary, Assistant Governors are the club liaisons between Rotary Clubs and the District Governor, helping to connect clubs within their respective zones and strengthen the district. They play a key role in ensuring clubs meet their objectives and have the resources needed to be successful.

We can list the detailed role of AGs as: liaison and support, club planning and goal setting, district-level connections, financial stewardship, reporting and feedback, and ensuring best practices.

How well have you fared in this position?

I have been an Assistant Governor (AG) since 2022-2023 Rotary year. This is my third and final year as Assistant Governor in District 9112, and I am the Captain of all the Assistant Governors in our district.

As AG, I was assigned to supervise the Rotary Club of Ikeja, Rotary Club of Gbagada South and Rotary Club of Gbagada over the three-year period.

What exactly is the main focus of Rotary for those who don’t know?

Rotary is an international service organisation whose purpose is to bring people together in order to provide humanitarian service and advance international understanding, goodwill and peace around the world. It is a non-political and non-religious organisation open to all.

Rotary started with the vision of one man – Paul Harris. The Chicago Attorney formed the Rotary Club of Chicago on 23 February, 1905, so that professionals with diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships. Over time, Rotary’s reach and vision gradually extended to humanitarian service.

Many see Rotary as an elitist social club for the well-wheeled in society. What is your reaction to this?

This is obviously a misconception. I have explained how Rotary was formed and what the organisation stands for in my response to your previous question.

Let me also state the vision of Rotary International which should further clarify the misconception: “Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves.”

Our focus is to make the world a better place with business and professional persons as well as community leaders coming together to promote the ideal of service. More information available at Rotary.org.

What exactly does anyone interested need to do to become a Rotarian?

Rotarians are described as leaders, friends, neighbours, and problem-solvers who are part of a global network of over 1.2 million members in more than 200 countries and geographical territories.

They are united by their passion for service and a vision of creating lasting change in their communities and around the world. Rotary clubs are open to all cultures, races, and creeds, and represent a diverse cross-section of the community.

To become a Rotarian, you get invited by a member to join a Rotary Club near you. There are over 35,000 Rotary Clubs in the world, and the different types of Rotary clubs promote flexibility to attract new members.

We have the traditional Rotary club, Satellite Club, E-club, Passport Club, Corporate Club, Cause-based Club, and Alumni-based Club

How much contributions has Rotary made to the development of the country?

Rotary was fully involved in the eradication of polio in Nigeria. On August 24, 2020, Nigeria was certified wild polio-free by the World Health Organisation (WHO) after completing three years without the wild polio virus.

Over $300 million was spent by Rotary in that eradication effort. Last year, Rotary released another grant of $14 million to Nigeria to strengthen surveillance in the fight against polio.

However, vaccine-derived polio is what Nigeria is having as its challenge now. The circulating variant polio virus 2 (cVPV2) strain transmission continues with reported cases.

The Rotary Foundation under its Programme of Scale initiative funded maternal and child health programmes with $2 million, in addition to another $9 million to improve childhood health, focusing on reducing malaria, pneumonia, and diarrheal diseases in Nigeria.

The initiative, part of the Rotary Healthy Communities Challenge, started in Kebbi State and will impact over 3.5 million people. This project is a collaborative effort with the Gates Foundation and the Federal Ministry of Health.

Apart from these interventions, Rotary Clubs are also receiving global and district grants to implement impactful projects in our communities.

How challenging is it coping with your professional career, family and your various commitments to Rotary?

There’s pressure on your time and sacrifices, and commitment to serve is required. But for more than 120 years, Rotary’s guiding principles have been the foundation upon which its values and tradition stand. It Rotarians express their commitment to serve through the Four Way Test, Object of Rotary and the Avenues of Service.

We receive fulfillment from Rotary’s longstanding track record of addressing challenges in our communities and around the world. Rotarians are also inspired by the immortal words of Paul Harris, the Founder of Rotary: “Whatever Rotary may mean to us, to the world it will be known by the results it achieves.”

What is the future of Rotary in Nigeria and Africa?

The future of Rotary in Nigeria and Africa is bright. There are 20 districts in Africa but Nigeria alone has six districts. It means the remaining 53 countries on the continent are sharing 14 districts.

So, Nigeria has a pivotal role in advancing Rotary’s footprint in Africa. In terms of membership growth, Rotary leaders in Africa are committed to growing the current membership from 46,000 Rotarians to over 60,000 members within one year from July 1, 2025.

This important milestone will make it possible for Africa to have two zones and a permanent seat on the board of Rotary International.

What is your message to aspiring young Nigerians who wish to join Rotary?

They are welcome to join Rotary. After reading this interview, I have no doubt in my mind that they would become volunteers and serve humanity. We also have Rotaract and Interact clubs. Rotaractors are young people, aged 18 to 30 years of age, and their clubs used to be affiliated to Rotary clubs, but they are now a membership type in Rotary, with a dual membership status. Rotaract clubs can be campus or community based.

Interactors are based in secondary schools, and are sponsored by a local Rotary club.

