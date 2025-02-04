Braimah Emerges Finalist For StudyUK Alumni Awards 2025

Share

Nigeria’s global communications strategist, Ehi Braimah, has been named a finalist for the StudyUK Alumni Awards 2025, a prestigious international recognition by the British Council.

The award, now in its 11th edition, honours outstanding UK university alumni worldwide.

Braimah, the Chairman/CEO of Neo Media & Marketing, a PR and marketing management company, and Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Naija Times and Lagos Post, has been nominated in the Culture and Creativity Award category.

An alumnus of the University of Roehampton, London, Braimah has demonstrated exceptional contributions to the media and communications industry.

The StudyUK Alumni Awards celebrate professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders who have strengthened ties between the UK and Nigeria across four categories: Business and Innovation, Culture and Creativity, Science and Sustainability, and Social Action.

Nigeria is among the several countries hosting the awards this year, with the event set to take place in Abuja on 15 February 2025.

This recognition follows Braimah’s recent Chancellor’s Alumni Award from the University of Roehampton, London.

He was among three Nigerians and 20 recipients globally honoured for Alumni Innovation and Inspiration, further cementing his reputation as a top PR expert and marketing strategist.

After completing his MBA in 2017 at the University of Roehampton in London, Braimah has consistently displayed excellence, leadership, and innovation in his professional career, making significant contributions to the media industry.

