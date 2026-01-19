Brahim Díaz Wins AFCON 2025 Golden Boot With Five Goals

Morocco’s forward Brahim Díaz has been crowned the Golden Boot winner at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 after finishing the tournament as the top scorer with five goals.

The Real Madrid-born attacker stood out throughout the competition with a remarkable scoring run that saw him find the net in every match he played.

READ ALSO:

Although Morocco narrowly lost the final to Senegal, Díaz’s individual brilliance was a highlight of the tournament.

He scored against Comoros, Mali, Zambia, Tanzania and Cameroon, becoming one of the few players in AFCON history to score in five consecutive matches in a single edition.

His tally of five goals placed him ahead of other leading attackers, including Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, who both finished on four goals.

Díaz’s consistency and clinical finishing saw him dominate the scoring charts and secure the prestigious Golden Boot award.

Díaz’s performances were pivotal in Morocco’s deep run in the competition, and even in defeat he remained a key figure for the Atlas Lions.

His achievement reflects both his individual quality and Morocco’s attacking strength in what proved to be the highest-scoring AFCON tournament in history.

Fans and pundits have lauded the Golden Boot winner’s impact, marking him as one of the standout performers of AFCON 2025 and one of Africa’s most prolific forwards in the modern era.