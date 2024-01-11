Brahim Diaz Seals Real Madrid’s Win Over Atletico

Real Madrid’s 5-3 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final was a thrilling encounter that had everything: goals, drama, controversy, and a stunning solo gial from Brahim Diaz that put the game beyond doubt in the final seconds of extra time.

Diaz, who came on as a substitute in the 82nd minute for Aurelien Tchouameni, showed his unbelievable pace, skill, and composure to outrun Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak and finish a difficult chance from distance.

Oblak had ventured forward for a corner, and Brahim bolted past him before curling the ball into an empty net from 40 yards out. It was a moment of brilliance that capped off a remarkable performance for Real Madrid, who had trailed 3-2 with 12 minutes left in regulation time.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder, who joined Real Madrid from Manchester City in 2019, has gradually earned the trust of Carlo Ancelotti over the course of the season with his performances, and though isn’t yet a starter when Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo are both fit, he has been a valuable option off the bench.

Last night’s game against Atletico Madrid was no exception. Immediately upon entering the field, Atletico had no answer for his dribbling and pace.

READ ALSO:

Diaz’s impact against Atletico was praised by his teammates and coach, who hailed his energy and quality. Lucas Vasquez, on Brahim’s Instagram post last night, commented saying: “You’re too fast Ibrahimovic”.

Carlo Ancelotti, who has spoken highly about Brahim all season, also praised him last night while commenting that all the subs made an impact. “It gives me a lot of confidence, because those who came on won us the game,” Ancelotti explained. “Joselu, Brahim, Ceballos… it gives a coach a lot of confidence that the whole squad is motivated. That’s the only way to win this type of match.”

Indeed, Brahim’s entrance changed the game, but so did the introduction of Toni Kroos and Eduardo Camavinga both of whom were fantastic off the bench.

In his 28 minutes off the bench, Brahim had 48 touches, completed 92% of his passes, and completed three dribbles before scoring his last minute goal.

Diaz will hope that his performance against Atletico will earn him more minutes in Sunday’s final and beyond. The Spanish Super Cup final against either Barcelona or Osasuna on Sunday will be a chance for him to showcase his talent once again.