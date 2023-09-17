BRAEKING: Tinubu Appoints New Youth Ministers

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of two new ministers to oversee the Ministry of Youth.

Sunday Telegraph reported that the appointed ministers are Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim, who will serve as the Minister of Youth, and Ayodele Olawande, who will take on the role of Minister of State for Youth.

The announcement was made on Sunday, September 17, in a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.

Ngelale, however, said the appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

The statement reads, “The President has further approved the nomination of Mr. Ayodele Olawande to serve as the Minister of State for Youth, pending his confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim is a young medical doctor and most recently served as the President of the Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF). She has also served as the Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Mr Ayodele Olawande is a community development expert and youth leader in the governing All Progressives Congress (APC). He most recently served in the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Innovation from 2019 to 2023.

“President Tinubu charges the above-mentioned nominees to ensure that they consistently reflect the dynamism, innovative zeal, and unyielding productivity that are synonymous with the young people of Nigeria as they discharge their duties.”