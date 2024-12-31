Share

American actors, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finally signed off a divorce settlement, marking a turning point in the eight-year legal saga on Monday, December 30.

Jolie’s attorney, James Simon confirmed the divorce settlement in a statement that Jolie was focused on finding peace and healing for their family.

“This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over,” he stated.

Once Hollywood’s highest-profile couple, Jolie filed to dissolve their marriage in September 2016 and the pair has remained locked in a court battle since.

In 2018, the couple reached a custody arrangement for their six children, three of whom are adopted, though it appears to have since unravelled.

Pitt and Jolie first got together after co-starring as married assassins in the 2005 film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time.

