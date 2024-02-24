BRACED Tourism Promotion and Development Initiatives Appoints Interim EXCO

…Akan, Okungbowa, Others on the List

The Board of Trustees of BRACED Tourism Promotion and Development Initiative (BTPDI) has approved the constitution of an interim Executive Council to run the affairs of the body for the next one year, following a recent virtual board meeting presided over by the Chairman of the BOT, Dr Kiyaramo Piriye, who is also the immediate past Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Tourism to Bayelsa State Governor, Duoy Diri. BRACED is a forum dedicated to the development and promotion of tourism in the South South region of Nigeria.

Its members are tourism operators and experts across board in the private and public sectors who are committed to working in partnership with the state governments and different stakeholders in the region to make the region a foreers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo, and Delta (BRACED). It is a voluntary organisation that is opened to people of the region who are committed to the economic prosperity of the region with a view to harnessing its tourism potentials. In a statement by the Secretary of the Board of Trustees of BRACED Tourism Promotion and Development Initiative (BTPDI), Ambassador Usen Udoh, noted that: ‘‘in a virtual Board of Trustees meeting held on Saturday, February 17, 2024, the board made the following appointments from among those who had earlier indicated interest to serve in various executive positions as volunteers.’’

According to him, Mrs. Ifiokobong Anthony Akan of Akwa Ibom State, emerged as the pioneer Director General and Chief Executive Officer while Leo Ruth Fabian Nkoteto of Akwa Ibom State clinched the position of Secretary General. Other officers include; Walter Aberepi- kima of Rivers State – Deputy Director General; Bridget Oroupau Sapre-Obi of Bayelsa State – Director of Corporate Services; Barrister Kesther Akanimo Inyang of Akwa Ibom State – Director of Legal Services; Dr. Akong Blessing Mbala of Cross River State – Director of Research and Planning; Sophy Zainab of Rivers State – Director of Intergovernmental Affairs; Lady Fiona Ejomofor of Rivers State – Director of Finance; Eno Itemobong of Akwa Ibom State – Director of Programmes; Dr Tarela Kia of Bayelsa State – Director of Contact and Mobilisation; Andrew Iro Okungbowa of Edo State – Director of Media and Publicity;

Hon. Dr. Fidelia Salami of Delta State – Director of International Relations and Mr. Fortune Oyadongha also from Delta State – Auditor. The inauguration of the Executive Council is slated to take place in Uyo, the capital city of Akwa Ibom State in the coming days. It is hopeful that the emergence of the organisation and subsequent inauguration of the pioneer Executive Council will live to its vision that will catapult the South Southern Region as the new tourist destination in the Gulf of Guinea.