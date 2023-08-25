Brace Yourself for Challenges Ahead, Olubadan Tells Adelabu

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has urged the newly appointed Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, to be conscious of the enormity of the challenges lying ahead of him in the Ministry which are very central to

every household in the country.

The monarch made the remark during the courtesy visit paid to him by the Minister in his Alarere residence.

Adelabu, who visited alongside some of his supporters, was received by the monarch and two of his Advisory Council members, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi and Oba Hamidu Ajibade, Ashipa and Ekerin Olubadan respectively.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by the Personal Assistant (Media) to the monarch, Oladele Ogunsola, Olubadan, who spoke through his Ashipa, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi, said the critical and strategic role the Ministry constitutes in the life of the country places a huge burden on his shoulder as the Minister.

He equally charged Adelabu to put it into his consciousness at all times that his record at the Ministry would rub off on Ibadan, his place of birth and all the sons and daughters of Ibadan, both at home and in the diaspora would be looking unto him as their ambassador. “All of us will be praying for your success and we want you to remain our pride”, Olubadan added.

The Minister, earlier in his presentation said he’s quite aware of the task ahead of him and his posting to the Ministry by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR was deliberate and a function of trust and confidence in his ability to deliver and maintained that with the support and prayer of everybody, he won’t let the President and the nation down.

“I have come home to receive prayers from my father, the Olubadan of Ibadanland because it is said that there’s no prayer that is as efficacious as parental prayers for a child. I decided to move around to thank all the critical stakeholders who made contributions to my emergence one way or the other before the job actually started in Ernest.

“I know it is not going to be a tea party and I’m ready for the challenge. Mr. President acknowledged that I have the strength and energy to run around which informed the posting. He said he won’t put me in a place where I can be effectively functioning, even in my bedroom because of my background as a banker/accountant, rather, he wants me to exert my energy and I’m ready to do my best”, Adelabu noted.

He disclosed that he’s determined not to fail in the Ministry, not minding the legacies left behind by his predecessors. “I want to go into the study of what has been happening in all the departments, why have people been failing and the fact that others had failed in the past doesn’t mean I must fail like them because I’m not them and they are not me.

“I plead with our people to stop negative confession about our situation generally in the country because there’s power on the tongue. Let people stop cursing the PHCN, rather, let’s be praying and saying positive things about our affairs. What we confess, we experience. Let’s be positive at all times and I’m sure we will have positive results”.

The Minister also called on politicians generally to relegate politics to the background now and face governance, stressing that there’s time for everything.

“There are lots to be done and Mr. President is in a hurry to make things work, yet the people themselves are impatient as well, so, we need not be bogged down with politics for now. Personally, this is the aspect (governance) of democracy that I love most and I’m throwing myself fully into it. With your ceaseless prayers, I’m confident of successful tenure”, the guest assured.