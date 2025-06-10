BPSR Commends NIMASA For Advancing Public Service Reforms

Share

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has received commendation from the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) for its progressive approach to institutional reforms and commitment to efficient service delivery.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by NIMASA’s Head of Public Relations, Osagie Edward, the commendation came during a two-day sensitisation workshop held in Lagos.

Director General of BPSR, Dr. Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, lauded NIMASA for its outstanding efforts in enhancing transparency, operational efficiency, and service delivery through system automation.

He highlighted key national reform initiatives such as the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), and the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), all of which aim to promote transparency and accountability across the public sector.

Delivering his keynote address titled “Overview of National Strategy for Public Service Reforms,” Arabi identified NIMASA as one of the standout Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) embracing transformative change. He noted that the agency’s adoption of digital technologies sets a commendable benchmark for other government institutions.

“NIMASA is demonstrating, in practical terms, what alignment with national reform goals should look like,” Arabi said. “Their embrace of automation is not just innovative—it is essential for modern governance.”

He further explained that reform coordination units within MDAs serve as strategic tools for institutionalising change, improving performance, and aligning operations with the national reform agenda led by the BPSR.

“Our focus is to equip institutions with tools such as the Self-Assessment Tool (SAT) and to facilitate collaboration among stakeholders to drive consistent improvements in public service delivery,” Arabi added.

Also speaking at the workshop, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to reforms, describing them as essential for innovation and national development.

“Without change, we risk stagnation,” Mobereola said. “As a forward-looking organization, NIMASA is embracing transformation to fulfill its mandate and better serve the nation.”

He urged staff to adopt a proactive and open mindset towards change, emphasizing that adaptability is key to building institutional resilience and ensuring long-term success.

The workshop served as a valuable platform to deepen awareness of public service reform objectives among NIMASA personnel and reaffirm the agency’s alignment with national priorities aimed at improving governance and driving economic development.

