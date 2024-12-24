BPP Unveils New Vision To Eliminate Procurement Fraud

Share

The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Dr Adebowale Adedokun, has unveiled a new vision to eliminate procurement fraud in the country.

This was the central focus of a press conference themed “Renewed Hope Through Strategic Procurement” which held in Abuja yesterday.

Adedokun stated that the goal is to eliminate procurement fraud and ensure that the Federal Government obtains optimal value for all its contracts.

“The new vision is anchored on three key pillars: transparency and accountability; competence, efficiency, integrity, and innovation; and inclusivity and economic growth,” he said.

He explained that, in the coming year, the BPP plans to deploy an electronic procurement system to allow government agencies to conduct e-advertisements, improving cost efficiency and transparency.

The BPP will also focus on enhancing career development for procurement officers and strengthening partnerships with anti-corruption agencies and other stakeholders.

