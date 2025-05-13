BPP to MDAs, Others: You Must Comply With Presidential Directives On Public Procurement

Share

The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has urged all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), as well as relevant stakeholders, to fully comply with the new ‘Nigeria First’ Presidential directives on public procurement, as approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The call was made by the Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Dr. Adedokun Adebowale, in a statement made available to journalists yesterday.

According to him, the newly approved “Nigeria First” policy prioritized Nigerian industries and contractors in all public procurement activities and was a key component of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The BPP commends His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for this strategic policy initiative to enhance local industries’ capacity, competitiveness, and sustainability.

“In light of this development, the BPP urges all MDAs and procurement stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the policy details articulated by the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, during the post-FEC briefing to the State House Press Corps.

“To ensure effective implementation, the BPP stands ready to engage with procurement officers and stakeholders to develop and operationalise a Local Content Compliance Framework.”

