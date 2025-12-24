BPP To Boost Economy Through Procurement Reforms, Nigeria First Policy

The Director-General, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Dr Adebowale Adedokun, says the bureau is committed to strengthening the economy through procurement reforms and implementing the ‘Nigeria First’ policy. Adedokun said this in a statement by Zira Nagga, Head of Press and Public Relations, BPP, in Abuja on Tuesday.

He spoke against the backdrop of the presentation of the 2026 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu. He expressed delight over the presidential validation of public procurement reforms and the “Nigeria First” Policy contained in the 2026 budget.

Adedokun described the 2026 budget, with.the theme, “Budget of Consolidation, Renewed Resilience and Shared Prosperity” as a his toric shift in Nigeria’s fiscal and industrial strategy. “For us at the BPP, the President’s speech was not just a budget layout; it was a clear mandate to reform the soul of our procurement processes. “Central to this mandate is the formal establishment of the “Nigeria First Policy” as the President rightly articulated during his address to the Joint Session of the National Assembly,” he said.

He quoted the President as saying that since November 2024, the government had embarked on a comprehensive framework of procurement reforms. “These reforms have enhanced efficiency and generated significant cost savings for the government, resulting in reduced processing times for government contracts and better enforcement procedures directed against erring contractors and government officials.

“Our Nigeria First Policy has been established to encourage self-sufficiency and sustainable growth within Nigeria by promoting domestic products and businesses. “By mandating that all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) consider Nigerian-made goods and local companies as their primary option, the policy aims to support local industries, create job opportunities, and reduce dependency on imported items.”

Adedokun said that public spending remained one of the most powerful tools for economic transformation. “By prioritising local content, we are not merely changing where we buy; we are changing how we build our nation,” he said. He said that the policy would ensure that funds allocated to key sectors in the 2026 budget, such as infrastructure, education and health, circulate within the country, thereby supporting factories, technology hubs and small-scale entrepreneurs.

“It is the most direct way to foster innovation and enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian enterprises on the global stage,” he said. Adedokun also said that the BPP was moving beyond policy formulation to strict enforcement and accountability. He said that the bureau, under his leadership, and in alignment with the President’s directive on discipline in budget execution, was implementing a comprehensive framework of reforms.

“These include mandatory local preference for Nigerian-made goods, improved efficiency and transparency through end-to-end digitisation of procurement processes, and stricter compliance measures. “As the President warned, we are increasing enforcement procedures against erring contractors and government officials who bypass local content requirements,” he said.

Adedokun said that the 2026 budget reflected national priorities and positioned public procurement as a catalyst for job creation and sustainable growth. He said that the BPP was committed to delivering a procurement system that aligns with the Nigeria First ethos and ensures that the benefits of national reforms reach every household and community across the country. “Together, through strategic procurement and a commitment to our own industries, we will deliver the full promise of the Renewed Hope Agenda,”