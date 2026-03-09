BPP, NAICOM Strengthen Ties To Drive Reforms

The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration and reforms in procurement and insurance.

The Director-General of BPP, Dr Adebowale Adedokun, said this in a statement on Thuraday in Abuja. Adedokun, during a visit to NAICOM, said that the partnership aimed to strengthen procurement processes and integrate insurance requirements into government contracting across the public service.

He said that the collaboration would ensure that Nigerians benefited from ongoing economic reforms targeted at achieving a one-trillion-dollar economy under President Bola Tinubu.

Adedokun said that procurement had evolved into a multidisciplinary function requiring stronger collaboration among regulators to improve efficiency, transparency and investor confidence.

He commended NAICOM’s leadership for advancing reforms that leveraged insurance to strengthen government policies and programmes.

According to him, insurance bonds are critical instruments for conducting business in both public and private sectors. Adedokun urged contractors to take advantage of insurance bonds as provided for under the Public Procurement Act.

He said that strong insurance sectors supported investment and economic growth by providing financial security and risk mitigation for businesses and governments.