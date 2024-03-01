BPF Replies Diri, Says Police Can Be Witness To Election Court Process

The Bayelsa Professional Forum (BPF) on Thursday advised Governor Douye Diri that as protectors of Elections, the Police monitor and secure the entire process and can also be called upon to stand as witnesses in any court process involving such elections.

This was as the group described as unfortunate the public display of ignorance of the roles of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) during elections by the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri.

The Secretary, of BPF, Philip Erepa, in a statement on Friday in Yenagoa, said he watched with dismay during a live youth programme where Governor Diri in his remarks suggested that the police had no responsibility during elections.

Erepa stated that Governor Diri who alluded to the matter before the court, which he said is supposed to be subjudiced, ignorantly claimed that the police had no responsibility to stand as a witness to an election, which they monitored and secured.

He stated that Diri has also made some damaging remarks against the former Commissioner of Police, CP Alausa and other respected patrons of the state and the country adding that Diri and his co-travellers lacked the understanding that the police were saddled with the responsibility of securing any election in the country.

He said by Diri’s statement he was simply trying to pre-empt the court in his failed bid to truncate a legal process challenging his declaration as a governor.

The statement read in quotes “Diri needs to be educated that as protectors of the elections, the police monitor and secure the entire process and can also be called upon to stand as witnesses in any court process involving such elections.

“What Diri and his co-travellers fail to understand is that the police have statutory responsibility in the conduct of elections in Nigeria, they are the only security outfit with that responsibility. The role of the police is to secure the election. That is why you find a policeman in each of the polling units.

“We are also baffled that Diri made the disparaging remarks against the former Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, CP Tolani Alausa for simply doing his job. Diri should be told that his utterance on a matter, which is subjudiced, is an affront to the judiciary and an attempt to preempt the court.

“We find Diri’s recent comments as an attempt to harass not just a decorated member of the Nigeria Police Force but the entire Nigeria Police force”.