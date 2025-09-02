BPE Set To Enlist DisCos, GenCos On Stock Market

The Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Ayodeji Gbeleyi, on Tuesday announced plans to list two electricity distribution companies (DisCos) and one generation company (GenCo) on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Gbeleyi said preparations for the Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) of the three companies had reached an advanced stage and would soon be rolled out. However, he declined to disclose the specific companies involved, citing transaction confidentiality.

“On the IPOs of potential DisCos and GenCos, we are not in a position to disclose which of the 11 DisCos are involved or the targeted GenCo at this stage. This is to maintain confidentiality and avoid creating anxiety or apprehension among workers, companies, and the larger public,” he explained.

Gbeleyi also refrained from outlining the criteria for selecting the companies but revealed that shareholder loan agreements had recently been executed for 10 out of the 11 DisCos, with disbursements expected to begin soon.

On the earlier attempt to privatize five GenCos, he said the process had been suspended due to exchange rate volatility and other factors. “The transaction was held in abeyance because of massive exchange rate fluctuations. When the process started in 2021, the exchange rate was about ₦450. By last year, it averaged ₦1,600, and today it is around ₦1,575. The fundamentals changed, but government is still monitoring the situation,” he stated.

The BPE chief disclosed that core investors in four DisCos remain intact while seven have been restructured. He said the power sector is now more liquid compared to its state before privatization, and federal government subsidies have been reduced.

Gbeleyi noted that average energy generation in 2013 was 3,432 megawatts (MW) out of 9,105MW installed capacity, while by the first quarter of 2025 it had increased to 5,366MW out of 13,500MW. He highlighted capacity expansions at Ughelli, Geregu, Egbin, and Kainji GenCos, as well as the injection of an additional 700MW from Zungeru.

On electricity metering, he reported significant progress, with installed meters rising from 403,255 in 2013 to 6,468,036 as of March 31, 2025. He attributed this growth to the $500 million Distribution Sector Recovery Program (DISREP), which provided 3.2 million meters, and the Presidential Metering Initiative, which supplied 2.5 million meters.

Speaking on the privatization of government-owned refineries, Gbeleyi said the plan remains under consideration, with no fixed model yet determined. “Nothing is cast in stone. We are working to achieve the very best for Nigeria. It could be through a concessioning process or even modeled after NLNG. What matters is stopping the bleeding and eliminating leakages,” he stated.

He reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the Renewed Hope economic agenda, pledging that the BPE would help deliver 50 million jobs as part of efforts to achieve a $1 trillion economy. According to him, Nigeria faces a $2.3 trillion infrastructure gap and must spend an average of ₦100 billion annually over the next 23 years to bridge it.

Nigeria’s infrastructure stock-to-GDP ratio is currently around 35 percent, compared to an average of 70 percent for larger economies. Gbeleyi said the BPE is collaborating with the

Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and other stakeholders to develop a pipeline of catalytic public-private partnership projects in key sectors, including airports, roads, railways, inland waterways, seaports, and agriculture.