BPE Postpones Verification Of EX-PHCN Staff

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has announced a change in dates for the verification of ex-staff of Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) and the certified next-of-kin of the deceased ex-staff who were in service between July 1, 2012 and October 31, 2013.

The exercise was moved from the earlier scheduled date of May 15 to September 9, 2023. Announcing the date change in a statement on Thursday, May 4, 2023, BPE said the phase two of the exercise earlier scheduled for Monday, June 19, 2023, would now take place on Monday, June12 to June 24, 2023, in Jos, Ibadan, Yola, Kano and Benin.

“This is to enable the Muslim faithful observe the Eid Kabir celebration coming up in June,” the head of public communications at the bureau, Amina Othman Tukur, stated. BPE advised all those concerned to take the exercise seriously as there would be no other exercise after this.

“The defunct PHCN’s bonafide ex-staff, their relevant unions and all other key stakeholders are to please note that there will be no other verification exercise once this is concluded,” Tukur stated. The bureau had earlier released the schedule for the exercise which is a prelude to the payment of the agreed 16-month severance benefits to the bona-fide ex-staff of the defunct PHCN, including certified next-of-kin.