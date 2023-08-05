BPE, NDPHC Briefs Shettima

Vice President, Kashim Shettima yesterday received briefings on the operations of two agencies under his supervision – the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

The Vice President met the chief executives and management staff of the agencies in his office at the Presidential Villa where they made presentations on their mandates, especially challenges and contributions to the economy.

Assuring them of proactive leadership, the Vice President charged the BPE and NDPHC managements to remain focused in realizing the transformation agenda of the Tinubu administration.

Shettima is statutorily the Chairman of both agencies . The delegation from the NDPHC was led by its Managing Director, Mr Chiedu Ugbo, while the group from the BPE was headed by its Director