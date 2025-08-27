BPA Replacements In Food Packaging May Pose Fertility Risk –Study

Researchers from the McGill University in Canada, have said that chemicals used to replace bisphenol A (BPA) in food packaging can trigger potentially harmful effects in human ovarian cells. Findings of the study are published in the journal ‘Toxicological Sciences’.

A new study examined several chemicals commonly used in price stickers on packaged meat, fish, cheese and produce and found early signs of potential toxicity. The study raised concerns about the safety of BPA-free packaging and whether current regulations go far enough to protect consumers.

BPA is a chemical that can interfere with the body’s hormones, and has been linked to problems with fertility, early development and metabolism. Because of these risks, it has been banned in baby bottles and restricted in some products in Canada, reported the ‘Medical Xpress’.

The research began with the 2023 discovery by Stéphane Bayen, Associate Professor in McGill’s Department of Food Science and Agricultural Chemistry, that label-printing chemicals like bisphenol S (BPS), a BPA replacement, were leaching through plastic wrap into the food.