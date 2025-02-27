New Telegraph

February 27, 2025
BP To Slash Green Investment; Ramp Up Gas, Oil

BP is expected to announce it will slash its renewable energy investments and instead focus on increasing oil and gas production.

The energy giant will outline its strategy later following pressure from some investors unhappy its profits and share price have been much lower than its rivals.

Shell and Norwegian company Equinor have already scaled back their plans to invest in green energy.

Meanwhile US President Donald Trump’s “drill baby drill” comments have encouraged investment in fossil fuels and a move away from low carbon projects, reports the BBC.

Some shareholders and environmental groups have voiced concerns over any potential ramping up on production of fossil fuels.

Five years ago, BP set some of the most ambitious targets among large oil companies to cut production of oil and gas by 40% by 2030, while significantly ramping up investment in renewables.

