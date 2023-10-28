Boy’s Bedroom Concept

At first thought, a boys’ bedroom might not be the most inviting room in your house. But as our boys’ bedroom ideas prove, these spaces can be every bit as stylish and stimulating as the rest of your home. Choose the right themes, colors, materials and furniture, and you can create a room that is fun, inspiring and welcoming too.

From playful places for preschoolers to on-trend dens that tweens will be proud to show off to their friends, take a look at these creative and colourful boy room ideas that are super awesome.

Create a mountain-scape feature wall with paint

Paint effects are a popular way of adding fun to a boys’ bedroom. You literally have a blank canvas to work with so the more adventurous the design the better. “Work out a design on paper then scale up for the walls, using good masking tape to create crisp lines. Kids’ rooms have a license to be fun. Therefore, why not add a bit of playfulness by painting furniture to match or contrast with the walls.”

Set up a stylish study station

Here’s a fun boy’s bedroom idea on a budget. You don’t need an actual desk to create a dedicated homework area; this clever desk is made using two shelves and matching paint. Mask out a square or rectangle on the wall and fill in the middle with your chosen shade. Once dry mount a matching floating shelf at the bottom and top.

Invest in an incredible bed

A wow-factor bed will make bedtimes a breeze. From huge bespoke bunk beds that offer hideaway spaces to more classic versions with wheels on the sides or canopies above, a statement kids bed is a striking boy’s bedroom idea and will have friends queuing up for sleepovers galore.

Make it feel like a tree house

Wouldn’t every young child love to live in a tree house? Create the vibe by using wooden finishes liberally throughout the decorating scheme. A feature wall made using salvaged wood adds a rustic finish which embodies the design aesthetics of a tree house.

Upcycled pallets are a cheap way to achieve the look or recycling old floor- boards for a wall paneling idea. Choose a matching wood stain for the bed to make it feel like its part of the wooden wall, for a more immersive tree house experience. Keep the rest of the room simple and pared back, with industrial style furniture and minimal accent colours.

Seek smart storage solutions

Use the walls to utilize maximum storage potential for a little one’s bedroom. Securely attach attractive baskets to the walls to elevate storage. they out of reach baskets are ideal for everyday essentials, that you wish to keep out of little hands. By lifting storage you are not taking up valuable floor space – making your space better suited to play.

To match the rustic aesthetics try using smart wicker baskets under the bed for additional storage. Decorate with warming rustic tones of coral to accentuate the natural materials.

Hang wall art at child height

Whether they’re a toddler or nine going on 17, hang wall art at the right height. That way, they can enjoy the pictures just as much as you. Floating shelves are also a great way to make a feature of your child’s books and make sure they’re easy to hand come story time. String up some decorative fairy light ideas to cast a soft glow over the room as it gets closer to bedtime.