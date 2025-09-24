Boyloaf Foundation Preaches Peace, Tolerance To N’Delta Youths

The Boyloaf Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), dedicated to nonviolence advocacy and protection of the boy child in the Niger Delta, yesterday called for the promotion of peace and values, tolerance, respect and empathy among the youths in the region especially the boy child.

The NGO in partnership with Miss Peace Organisation, with the support of the Bayelsa State Government, brought children and other stakeholders together to celebrate the International Day of peace. With the theme, “Little Hands Big Dreams”, the childern showcased their talents in arts, poetry, speech-making, Afro dance, drama, catwalk for peace, paintings, music, among others.

The event, which brought together various young people from secondary schools, Boys Brigade and other youth organisations was part of activities of the foundation to advocate sustainable peace and to take a collective stance against crime and violence. In his keynote address the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Youth Development, Alfred Kemepado, commended the Foundation, saying the event would promote peace in the region.