BoyLoaf Calls On N’Delta People To Support Tinubu’s Govt

The Chief Ebikabowei Victor-Ben, a former militant leader in the Niger Delta region has called on the people of the region to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration as he said that his policies and vision for the region are practicable.

Congratulating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), he said the president

will fulfil the desires of the people in the region in areas of empowerment, infrastructural development and sustainable peace

Speaking on Tuesday in Yenagoa, Ben. said that the past 100 days of the Tinubu administration have shown the President’s capacity to rescue and build a prosperous nation.

Chief Victor Ben, also known as General BoyLoaf further called on all Nigerians to support the present administration as it targets to reposition the socio-economic imbalance and launch the country into an era of reduced borrowing, economic advancement and sustained infrastructural development.

He assured Nigerians that the present administration of President Bola Tinubu will strive to ensure food security, economic growth, job creation, access to capital and improved security.

He pointed out that, unlike past administrations, the administration of President Bola Tinubu has shown its capacity to resolve diplomatic disputes in a timely manner such as the lingering dispute between UAE authorities and their Nigerian counterparts which made the UAE authorities immediately lift their visa and travel ban previously placed on Nigerians.

The immediate action by the President showed a gradual and steady opening of Nigeria to the world in order to encourage speedy capital investment recovery and growth.

BoyLoaf also commended President Bola Tinubu for the recent investment deal struck in India with the Indorama Petrochemical Limited pledging a new investment of $8 billion U.S. dollars in the expansion of its fertilizer production and petrochemical facility in Eleme, Rivers State.

He said that the president’s effort, Jindal Steel and Power Limited, one of India’s largest private steel producers is committed to investing $3 billion in Nigeria’s iron ore and steel sectors.

Reeling other achievements of Tinubu, he continued” The founding President of SkipperSeil Limited, Mr. Jitender Sachdeva had announced that following President Bola Tinubu’s personal intervention.

He is investing $1.6 billion U.S. dollars in the establishment of twenty 100MW power generation plants across the states of Northern Nigeria, amounting to 2,000MW of new power within the next four years.

“The President also approved finalization on a new $1 billion U.S. dollar agreement to bring the Defense Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) to 40% self-sufficiency in local manufacturing and production of defence equipment in-country by 2027 through a comprehensive new partnership with the managing arm of the military-industrial complex of the Indian Government.

“Bharti Enterprises, which is a major first-generation corporation in India with interests in telecom, space communications, digital solutions, insurance, processed foods, real estate, and hospitality, has expressed its commitment to invest an additional $700 million in Nigeria, with work set to begin immediately.

“Nigeria’s Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, and his counterpart from India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Co-operation in the field of Sharing Successful Digital Solutions, to be implemented at total population scale for digital transformation.

“The minister also signed an MoU with Central Square Foundation for cooperation in the field of Sharing Successful Ecosystems, which involves interventions relating to educational technology to be implemented at the population scale for digital economic transformation.

“The Trade and Investment Minister, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, also signed a third MoU on Infrastructure Development between the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Limited (InfraCorp) and Invest India, the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of India, which helps investors looking for investment opportunities and options in India.

Boyloaf describes the achievements made during the India visit as a landmark achievement signalling the prosperous direction President Bola Tinubu is leading the country.

On the issue of security, BoyLoaf commended the steady and increasing security within the country with the speedy reduction of conflicts and violent crimes, adding that it showed that the appointment of Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser is a tactical one by the present administration.”

“Security has improved more than before in all parts of the country. The rising peace in every region showed that President Bola Tinubu appointed the best from the best of Nigerians in positions of leadership,” he said.