Boyfriend Flees After Woman Dies In Ondo Hotel

The boyfriend of an unidentified woman has reportedly fled after she was found dead in a popular hotel in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Deputy Superintendent Olusola Ayanlade, said the command is actively searching for the boyfriend, identified as Ganiyu Sodiq, who allegedly accompanied the woman to the hotel.

The woman’s lifeless body was discovered by hotel staff after repeated knocks went unanswered.

Sources said she had checked into the hotel with Sodiq and spent the night there.

Preliminary observations showed no visible signs of violence, but a full autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

A security source confirmed that the body was taken to the Ore mortuary for medical examination.

The police have urged anyone with information on Sodiq’s whereabouts to come forward.

Ayanlade confirmed the death and stated that the cause is yet to be determined.