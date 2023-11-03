Boy Spyce, Goya Menor, Skales, Influence Akaba, Others Headline Edo Youth Concert

Edo-born Nigerian sensational singer and songwriter, Gbekile David Osemeke, popularly known as Boy Spyce, and afro-fusion artist, Bright Goya, popularly known as Goya Menor, are set to serenade fans to an unforgettable experience at the Edo Youth Concert, scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 11, 2023, in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Also expected include popular rapper and singer, Raoul John Njeng- Njeng, known by the stage name Skales. A number of exciting Edo-based artists will also feature at the concert. The Youth Concert is part of activities lined up for this year’s Alagodaro Summit with the theme, “The Edo Story: Creating Shared Opportunities into the Future,” taking place between November 8 and 12, 2023, in Benin City.

The 2023 Alaghodaro Summit will focus on the numerous achievements of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government over the past seven years, highlighting how the state government has harnessed strategic partnerships across various sectors of the State’s economy to build a solid socio-economic base that is now positively impacting the lives of millions of Edo people.

Other activities lined up to make this year’s summit memorable include the Edo Women Conference scheduled for Wednesday, November 8, 2023, which will be followed by the Benin City Tour and Cocktail on Thursday, November 9, 2023. On Friday, November 10, 2023, will be the main Alagho- daro Summit, Muslim Prayers, Award, and Dinner, while the Governor’s Golf Tournament and Food Tour will take place on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The event will end on Saturday, November 12, 2023, with the Thanksgiving Service. Other artists set to captivate youths and other music fans with their sensational performances at the upcoming Edo Youth Concert include Soseneyayi Amar-Aigbe, best known as DJ Sose, Edo Funk prominent musician and a prolific songwriter, Influence Akaba, talented singer and songwriter, Jaytunes Moray and JD Nero, among others.

The Youth Concert is expected to take place at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Sound Stage, on Airport Road, Benin City.