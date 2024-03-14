Boy Accused of Stealing Money Commits Suicide

A 17 year- old boy, Ojibe Chibueze, has reportedly committed suicide after he was accused of stealing money from his boss. Confirming the story, the Lagos State Police Commands’ Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the boy returned from work on Monday, February 11, rushed in, took some money and went out again.

Hundeyin said few hours later the deceased master where he works called his sister and informed her that her brother stole his one hundred thousand naira from his shop. He said the deceased sister then went to Elemoro Police Station to lodge complaint when she didn’t see her brother return home, until she received a phone call from their neighbour that she saw her brother lying dead at Abijo bus stop.

The deceased sister, Cynthia, rushed to the scene and met her brother’s lifeless body with a plastic of sniper beside him. Hundeyin added that it was presumed that the deceased drank the sniper which led to his death.

He said on the receipt of the information, detectives from the division visited the scene and foam was seen gushing out of the boy’s mouth and nose, the can of the sniper has been retrieved as an exhibit. The corpse has been evacuated from the scene and deposited at the Epe General Hospital mortuary for autopsy and preservation, as investigation is ongoing.