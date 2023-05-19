Boy 12, Breaks Record, Scores 264 In JAMB Exam

The boy,Chiagozie

Chiagozie Nwadioranma Okoroka, 12, a Senior Secondary one (SS1) student who wrote the last Joint Matriculation Examination (JAMB) and came out with 264 scores. His scores in various subjects he took are; English – 61; Physics – 57; Biology-74; and Chemistry- 72. Chiagozie is the last of four siblings. His sitting for the JAMB exam was fortuitous. He listened to his senior siblings, two boys and a girl, discussing the score they would like to make in the JAMB they were preparing to write. That discussion ignited the interest of the last born of the family, Chiagozie. But the decision was not firm. He equivocate. Until his father, Mr. Kenneth Okoroka (from Mbu- rubu in Nkanu East LGA, Enugu state), serial author and graduate of Psychology of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), encouraged him to try his hand on the JAMB exam. And he did, with flying colours. This is not the first time young Okoroka is jumping a class to write senior exams. He similarly wrote the Common Entrance examination into secondary school far ahead of his class, and passed.

His belief

Chiagozie does not believe in talent or luck, but hard work. He said this is a philosophy inculcated in them by their father. He said he is an avid reader and researcher using android phones and computer tablets provided for them by his father. He also reads biographical and autobiographical and inspirational books. He is inspired a lot by great achievers like Elon Musk. He said: “It started in December when my elderly ones were discussing the scores that they want to make at JAMB.

Read 50 books

Initially I didn’t want to write but I was encouraged by my father. That time I thought it was five subjects but I later understood it was four subjects that you take in JAMB. “I read books on autobiographies, biographies, autobiographies, leadership and personal development, and entrepreneurship. And I listen to inspirational messages and study great people. “I discovered that some of those great people made it not because of talent or luck but because of hard work.” He said he read more than 50 books last year. He believes that social media is a distraction.

Mental alertness

Chiagozie is surrounded by hard working people that influenced him too. One of his brothers actually scored 285 in the JAMB. He said that one of his brothers teaches him mathematics. The sister of the house, though still a student, is already making her own money through website designs and other computer apps. He misses his mother, a medical doctor, who is now late, and vowed to name a hospital he will build in future after her. He said he wants to study medicine and surgery, like his other brothers want to do also. “I want to make a dent in the universe and the only way I can do that is in science. I want to study medicine and surgery, but will also like to study InfoTech. I would like to do a lot of energy renewal technology like solar lights. “I will likely not seek admission now, but will like to write JAMB again to create the record as highest scorer.

I admire Elon Musk a lot; I like his exploits in space exploration, star link, twitter etc. “I’m going to name my hospital after my late Mom who passed on when I was seven. I will name my university after my Dad. My Dad had a great influence on me,” he said. Chiagozie’s father, Kenneth Okoroka frowns at too much homework for children in schools nowadays. He said that the worst of all was over burdening the kids with tonnes of homework during holidays when they are supposed to be resting and having some fun. He said he was not surprised at Chiagozie’s performance at JAMB, noting that “any child that is determined, focused and well-guided can do same”.

More feats coming

He restricts the children from spending too much time watching television or playing video games. He instead makes sure they have android phones and tablets for their Google research. He said most of the works of his children are home based; a combination of school and home education. “I always tell teachers that most of the things they spread over time can be done within a short time. Children can play but when it comes to work they should focus. “It is the fundamental right of children to play; encumbering them with homework is counter-productive. Children should work and play, and also have time to engage in creative and innovative thinking. We need to adjust our educational curricula, children should be encouraged to exercise their talent,” he said. He said that his son Chiagozie is preparing to write GCE.