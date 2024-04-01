Boy 10, Strangles Mate Over Football Argument

The Police in Lagos State have arrested a 10-year old boy, Ezekiel Evbota, for allegedly strangulating one Israel Ogunleye, 10, over an argument while playing football at the Ejigbo area of the state. It was learnt that the deceased and the suspect had an argument over football and Evbota held him on the neck and strangled him until he died on the spot.

Confirming the story, the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the deceased left her mother’s shop to join other youths playing football on the pitch behind her mother’s shop where the unfortunate incident occurred Hundeyin said on Friday March 29, at about 6.20pm, Ejigbo Police Division received a complaint that one Israel Ogunleye, 10, was playing football when argument ensued between him and one Ezekiel Evbota also 10 years old and he was strangulated in the process by the suspect.

He said based on the report, a team of police detective from Ejigbo division visited the scene, where the corpse of the victim was photograph and the body was later taken to the General Hospital, Isolo where he was confirmed dead on arrival. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was transferred to the mortuary for post mortem examination. While the suspect is in police custody and investigation was ongoing.