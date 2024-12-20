Boxing: Tyson, Usyk in crunch heavyweight fight

Share

World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, like many mere mortals, often contemplates hammering the snooze button.

“My phone alarm is like ‘Hey, Oleksandr, wake up, it’s time for training at five o’clock in the morning’.”

He says this while puffing out his cheeks with an exaggerated sigh.

Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years when he outpointed Briton Tyson Fury in May.

After vacating the IBF belt, he returns to Saudi Arabia to defend his WBA (Super), WBC and WBO titles against Fury on Saturday.

The rivalry has catapulted him from a boxing great to a sporting icon. Having reached the summit, however, is there a danger of Usyk’s hunger and motivation dwindling?

Already in fight week we have seen Usyk glaring from the cockpit window of a plane and delivering his trademark dance moves.

But the best heavyweight on the planet, possibly of his generation, struggles with the necessary sacrifices and finds preparation a chore.

“I don’t like training, but I like boxing. I cannot box if I do not train. It’s all together,” the 37-year-old tells BBC Sport.

“When I’m in camp, every day and every minute I think ‘what am I doing here? What am I doing here without my children and my wife?’

“But it’s my choice, boxing.”

Usyk was followed by an entourage of around 20 fellow Ukrainians into a hotel suite in Riyadh at Monday’s media day.

With rosary beads tightly clutched in his right hand, he quietly recited a prayer between questions.

“God gave me the opportunity but God told me ‘you must work, you must not rest’,” he said.

Usyk insisted on answering questions in English. Although he relies on a translator at times, his grasp of the language has improved drastically in the past six months.

“For me, I do not think about legacy. For me, it’s important, it’s my chance again to say ‘listen, if you work, it’s possible’,” Usyk said.

Usyk, as always, is at ease with the limelight. Tuesday’s extravagant grand arrivals event took place on a Boeing 777 at a makeshift runway in the Boulevard attraction park. Within moments, Usyk had mischievously made his way into the captain’s seat.

