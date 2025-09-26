Boxing Stars Storm Lagos For ‘Chaos In The Ring’ October 1 Show

Top boxers have started arriving in Lagos ahead of the highly anticipated boxing extravaganza, “Chaos In The Ring”, set for October 1, 2025—Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.

The groundbreaking event is being staged by Balmoral Group Promotions in collaboration with AK Promotions and will take place at the iconic Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos. At a media briefing, Balmoral Group CEO, Dr Ezekiel Adamu, confirmed the arrival of fighters and officials, setting the stage for an electrifying night of action. The headline bout will feature a cruiserweight showdown between American stars Brandon Glanton and Marcus Browne.

Also on the stacked card include: Emanuel Odiase vs Idris Afini – Heavyweight (WBA Africa), Dan Azeez vs Sulaimon Adeosun – Light Heavyweight, Yusuf Adeniji (Nigeria) vs Akimos Annang Ampiah (Ghana) – Featherweight (WBA Africa) and Samuel Takyi vs Fatiu Ijomoni – Lightweight (WBO World Youth) “Dan Azeez is already in Lagos and training.

Marcus Browne and Brandon Glanton will arrive with their teams from the U.S. We also have officials from TalkSPORT, Sky Sports, Ring Magazine, and global boxing bodies arriving, as well as Dr Debra King Omega, daughter of Muhammad Ali,” Dr Adamu revealed during a virtual press briefing.

Dr Adamu highlighted the strong backing of the Lagos State Government, noting that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has pledged logistical and infrastructural support to ensure the event’s success. “I met with Mr Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and he is super-excited about this project coming to Lagos and believes it represents what the state stands for.

He has given us all the support we need, from the venue to logistics and other essentials that, without them, this event would be impossible,” Dr Ad- amu stated. In a cultural twist, top Afrobeats stars will perform on fight night, giving fans a uniquely Nigerian experience that fuses sport and music without overshadowing the boxing spectacle.