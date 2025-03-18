Boxing Set To Win Reprieve And Stay As Olympic Sport For LA 2028

Share

The International Olympic Committee executive board has recommended that boxing be included at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

The sport was not part of the initial programme when it was announced in 2022, but last month World Boxing was given provisional recognition as the sport’s international governing body.

The recommendation will still need to be approved by the IOC at this week’s session in Greece, but outgoing IOC President Thomas Bach expects it to be given the green light.

“After the provisional recognition of World Boxing in February we were in a position to take this decision,” Bach said yesterday.

“This recommendation has to go to the session, but I am very confident they will approve it so that all the boxers of the world then have certainty they can participate in the Olympic Games in LA.” The creation of a new global body was the biggest hurdle to the sport’s inclusion in the next Games.

