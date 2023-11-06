Boxing: Oborevwori Hails Efe Ajagba For Defeating Australia’s Goodall

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has celebrated the victory of Nigerian-born boxer, Efe Ajagba, over Australian Joe Goodall on Sunday.

The hard-hitting Nigerian World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight contender stopped Australia’s Goodall in the fourth round of their 10-round main event at Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada, United States of America. The fourth-round knockout was a sweet revenge for the Nigerian who had lost to Goodall by a decision at the Commonwealth Games in Scotland.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Monday in Asaba, the Governor commended the triumph of the talented hard-hitting puncher for the deserved victory over a formidable opponent.

Governor Oborevwori also commended the remarkable performance of Nigerian music star and former winner of BBNaija, Michael Efe Ejeba, who heralded Ajagba into the boxing ring on the fateful day.

He extolled the mentality of the two Deltan brothers- Efe Ajagba from Ughelli Kingdom and Efe Ejeba from Okpe Kingdom -for supporting each other to victory and for their outstanding performances showcasing the never-say-die and indomitable Nigerian and Delta spirit at all times.

Oborevwori said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate our illustrious son and boxing champion, Efe Ajagba, on the successful defence of his WBC silver heavyweight title

“With this victory, Ajagba has successfully defended his WBC title for the first time as he continues to build his name in the heavyweight division.”

Oborevwori lauded Ajagba for his courage and discipline on and off the ring and prayed that Sunday’s success would be a stepping stone to fulfil his ambition of becoming the undisputed World Heavyweight Boxing champion.

“I believe that the accomplishments of Ajagba on the world stage would inspire many upcoming boxing professionals, to continue to believe in themselves for victory”, he said.

He wished Ajagba and Efe a bright future and a fulfilling boxing and music career, respectively.

The Governor said: “Let me express my joy seeing two great sons of Urhobo and Delta State collaborating to make Nigerians proud in far-away America.

“As an administration, we will continue to harness the potentials of our youths for the even development of our state and country”.