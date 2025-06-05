Boxing Legend Obisia Dies At 75

Share

Nigeria has lost a sports legend. Former boxing champion and national coach, Obisia Nwankpa, also known as “Golden Gloves,” died early Tuesday morning, New Telegraph learnt.

A family source confirmed the news and said his body had been deposited at the mortuary. The source also added that funeral arrangements will be announced soon.

Obisia was one of Nigeria’s greatest boxers, known for his sharp punches, skill, and determination. He represented Nigeria at the 1972 Olympics and won gold at the 1973 AllAfrica Games and the 1974 Commonwealth Games.

During his career, he won the Nigerian and African lightweight titles and was once ranked as the number-one contender for the WBC world champion – ship.

After retiring, he coached Nigeria’s national boxing team, leading them to the 2004 and 2008 Olympics. There were reports in recent years that Obisia had been struggling with dementia and other health challenges.

Share