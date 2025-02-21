Boxing: Dubois-Parker In Doubt After Briton Falls Sick

Share

Heavyweight Daniel Dubois’ world title defence against Joseph Parker tomorrow is in doubt after the champion fell ill. The Briton is under medical evaluation in Riyadh and did not attend yesterday’s news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“Unfortunately at this moment in time Daniel is being evaluated with the doctor,” his promoter Frank Warren said. “When we have more news, we will share it with you and update you.”

A replacement is reportedly being sourced should the 27-year-old not be deemed fit to fight, with New Zealand’s Parker, 33, to remain on the card, reports the BBC.

“If he is ill, I hope he gets better soon and I’m looking forward to Saturday and having a great show,” Parker said. “I am ready to go. I’ve put in all the hard work with my team in Ireland and my team here in Riyadh.”

