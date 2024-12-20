Boxing Day: Akstreetz Plans For Fun With Hype And Bantz

Share

It’s once again the time of the year when the Christian faithful around the globe and other people celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

As it can be felt in the air that Christmas is around the corner and preparation of all kinds to ensure the festival is grand is ongoing, one of the entertainment companies around, AKSTREETZ, has also perfected plans to make the season a swell one for Lagosians.

According to a statement made available by the outfit, there is a deliberate plan to make sure that Lagosians have a memorable Christmas, as all that is needed to make the dream a reality has been sorted through a show that is tagged HYPE & BANTZ.

It was learnt that BARACUDA Beach & Resort, Okun Ajah, has been tipped as the venue for the event that is scheduled to hold on Boxing Days, December 26.

Founder of AKSTREETZ entertainment, Akan Friday Ekanem, said, “We are an outfit that understands the essence of our existence, and that is why we never fail to live up to expectation in terms of constantly creating avenues for people to unwind and cool off.

And as we all know, it’s the Christmas period; that is why we have lined up events for the season up till January, but we are kicking off with HYPE & BANTZ.

With collaboration with BARACUDA and other partners, we are going to work together. Boxing Day is going to be great at BARACUDA, Okun Ajah.”

HYPE & BANTZ proudly supported by Best Premium Spirit is a show designed for different disk jockeys to take turns at the turntable while the audience expresses themselves. On the performance list are DJ Preppy, DJ Embassy, and DJ Soul, to mention a few.

Also, hype men like Excel, July, and AKsmuth are on parade, just as singers like Alpha P, Paloma, Nano, and others are billed for appearances.

Side attractions, among which are dance competitions and games where winners will go home with prizes, are also part of the event.

