Boxing Coach Targets Olympic Games Tickets for Female Boxers

…Despite Poor Training Facilities, Lack of Support

Aformer Olympian, Effiong Okon, who boxed at the 2004 Games in Athens, is target- ing taking two female boxers to the forthcoming event in France next year despite dearth of facilities and lack of support, BBC sports reports. “Our ring is always set outside because our gym is not spacious enough,” says Effiong, who started out by volunteering to teach boxing at schools and now works alongside fellow coach George Edet to bring youngsters off the streets and in to train.

“The gym is small and cannot accommodate both the ring and the boxers. Occasionally, the ring is mounted outside when there are competitions, trials and sparring sessions. “A boxing ring is not something to be exposed to both the sun and the rain.” Even without the ring, the crowded nature of the association’s training can be “crazy”, says Emily Nkanga, who had originally envisioned portraying the gym as part of a photography project.

The story proved so compelling that Nkanga decided to make it the subject of a short film inspired by two young women, Idara Udoette and Dorcas Onoja, among the male-dominated training she saw. Despite football and basketball tending to be more popular sports, Udoette’s passion for boxing inspired her to pursue pugilism as a 14-year-old. Udoette missed out on a potential place at Paris 2024 but won a bronze medal at the 2022 festival.

She has since moved to Delta State to train five days a week with the national team, but maintains a good relationship with Effiong. “Not being able to have the proper facilities gave us a tough time because, when other people are using punching bags, we didn’t have all of that equipment,” Effiong says. “The challenge is to bring out another Olympian,” he says of his enduring ambition. “We don’t have the equipment.

We don’t have gloves. I can’t afford to buy equipment like we used to and we have no sponsor. “The state wants us to produce champions, but what makes a champion? They didn’t think about that. “I need a sponsor. I need somebody that will back me, because I don’t want this talent to die out. The predicament of the gym is reflective of the challenges facing many people in Nigeria. “Not a lot of people want to invest,” says Nkanga.