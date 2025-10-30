Boxers Sign Contracts Ahead Of GOtv Boxing Night 34

Boxers scheduled to compete at GOtv Boxing Night 34: Jam Festival on December 26 have signed contracts for their bouts, marking a key step in preparations for the year-ending event.

The signing ceremony, held yesterday in Lagos, confirmed the participation of several top Nigerian boxers who will feature in five bouts, including a World Boxing Federation (WBF) light heavyweight title fight and a national super bantamweight title contest.

Among the boxers who completed their contract formalities were Tobiloba “Smiling Assassin” Ijomoni, Sadiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke, Durotimi “Tiny” Agboola, Ezekiel “Touch” Seun, Faruk Taofeek, and Segun “Odi” Gbobaniyi.

Speaking at the event, Bamidele Johnson, Chief Operating Officer of Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, said the contract signing underscores the event’s commitment to structure and professionalism in Nigerian boxing “The signing exercise is a crucial part of ensuring that both boxers and fans get a transparent, well-organised event,” Johnson said. “We are maintaining the same standards that have made GOtv Boxing Night the country’s most consistent boxing platform.”