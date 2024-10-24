Boxers Eye More Wins As Championship Enters Day-4

Share

Boxers at the 2024 Lagos Individual Boxing Club Championship ongoing at the Bishop Aggay Secondary School, playing ground, Mushin, are eyeing for more wins following the completion of the preliminary bouts.

Bakare Azeem, Adegbuyi Apolo and Babajide Christopher are among those qualified for the quarter-finals as they are prepared to record more in their next bouts.

It was an interesting encounter between Bakare Azeem blue corner and Chineke Ikechukwu red corner in the 74kg category but the latter was too powerful as he delivered his punches effortlessly before winning Ikechukwu in the final round.

In his reaction after winning his bout against Ikechukwu, Kazeem Azeem attributed his victory to consistent training and always listening to the instructions of his coaches. Azeem said he’s ready for his quarter-finals bout and whoever he is fighting with will be defeated.

Babajide Christopher, who competed in the 67kg category pointed out that he needs to fight out his fear as a boxer and the word of encouragement from his coach and other technical team really boosted his chances while on the ring. Going forward Christopher said he will put up a better performance in his next match.

To Adeleke Apolo from Emirate Boxing Club, he said the championship is an eye opener and another opportunity for up and coming stars to express themselves at the grassroots level, adding that it’s also an avenue for the established boxers to prepare and improve on their performances in the game. Apolo further stated that his intention is to give a good fight to whoever he will be competing with, as he is ready to win the title in his weight category.

Chairman, Lagos State Boxing Coaches Association, Daniel Adekunle, gave kudos to the Lagos State Government for bringing the championship to the grassroots level.He described the championship as something of great magnitude coming to the boxers at their base and it would also aid in churning out best of the boxers that will represent the state at the national competitions.

