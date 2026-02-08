Box Office Movies Gross Trillions, Filmmakers Struggle

The conversations surrounding the reason many filmmakers still struggle with funds despite raking in huge amounts at cinema outings is still shocking to movie lovers.

The rift between filmmakers, Kunle Afolayan and Funke Akindele in some way pointed to the fact that more work needs to be done to regulate the industry, so that it will be a fair win for filmmakers and cinema owners.

One of the key points Kunle Afolayan made at the film Business forum as a stakeholder is that his films may not go back to the cinemas if it’s not guaranteed that he would make substantial money.

“The honest truth is, it was a forum, it was a film business forum, and we had the cinema operators there, and the cinema operators were asking me, when are you coming back to cinema, and I said, I can’t come to cinema if you cannot guarantee that I will make substantial money,” Afolayan told Television show anchors.

Sunday Telegraph probed the issue by asking a few questions. According to a reliable source who has been in the film and movie industry for many years, who pleaded anonymity, overtaxation and improper percentage fills pockets of distributors more than filmmakers.

The source broke down how the money made from cinema box office movies is paid before it gets to the actual filmmaker “The sharing ratio favours cinemas and producers come out with about 30% of box office. Then there’s multiple taxes- entertainment tax (state and national), withholding tax.

Then there is deduction of 20% or so from what is remaining for distribution fees. “Then the producer pays back investors in film, pays for the expensive promotion which is sometimes more expensive than the film itself. What is left for nearly a year of exclusive work will be a few hundreds of thousands of naira.

And this is true irrespective of how much the film makes”he said. He continued by stating that , “It’s a sad reality. Unfortunately, it’s not peculiar to Nigeria which is why even Hollywood now favours streaming where the producer gets nearly 80% of revenue.

I read this news two days ago and it refused to leave my head”. Another concern Nollywood stakeholder, Benneth Nwankwo in his which analysis, says