Bowft: Heartland Queens, Delta Queens Shine

Heartland Queens FC of Owerri secured their first victory at the 2023 Betsy Obaseki Women’s Football Tournament (BOWFT) with a 2-1 win over Royal Queens FC in the second Group C clash of the tournament.

The showdown took place at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Sports Complex, with Alex Ogul from Royal Queens netting the opener in the 24th minute of the first half. Heartland FC managed to level the score at the 28th minute of the match before sealing their second goal just a few minutes into half- time.

Despite 90 minutes of play, Royal Queens couldn’t find the equalizer, resulting in a goalless second half as the match concluded 2-1 in favour of Heartland FC.

In a similar encounter at the mini-stadium of Western Boys College in the Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, Delta Queens claimed the Group D lead with three points following a 1-0 win over Ekiti Queens FC.

In a post-match interview at the Western Boys College mini-stadium, Delta Queens player and the Most Valuable Player of the match, Lucky Mary, expressed appreciation to the Edo State First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, for providing a platform for young girls to showcase their talents in the game of football.