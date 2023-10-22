BOWFT 2023: Edo Ready to Receive 13 Teams as Camp Opens Today

Edo State is abuzz with anticipation as camp opens on Sunday (today), October 22, for the third edition of the annual Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament scheduled to hold in Benin City, the Edo State capital, between Monday, October 23 and Wednesday November 1.

The preseason football competition will see 13 prominent teams from the Nigerian Women’s Football League battle for the N60 million aggregate prize at four sports facilities in the state, including the magnificent Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, University of Benin Sports Complex, Western Boys Mini-Stadium and the Edo State College of Nursing and Health Sciences Mini-Stadium.

The participating teams are Edo Queens, Naija Rates, Remo Stars, Nasarawa Amazons, Bayelsa Queens, Confluence Queens, FC Robo, Fortress FC, Heartland Queens, Rivers Angel, Delta Queens, Ekiti Queens and Osun Babes FC. BOWFT is an initiative of the Edo State First Lady, Betsy Obaseki, in collaboration with private sector partners to groom and empower the girl-child, and engender grassroots sports development in Edo State and Nigeria, while promoting causes that raise awareness about and discourage social vices.

This year’s edition with the theme, “End Gender-Based Violence,” is targeted at raising awareness and generating public interest in the need to eradicate gender- based violence in all its forms and spotlight the efforts undertaken by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led State Government over the past seven years to combat gender- based violence in the State.

Activities lined up for the commencement of the 2023 edition kicked off on Saturday with the draws and official unveiling of the mascot and theme song of the tournament, at the Presidential Villa, in Government House, Benin City. Speaking to newsmen at the weekend, in Benin City, the Chairman, Communications Sub-Committee for the tournament, Crusoe Osagie, said all is set for the hosting of the preseason tournament which promises to be an unforgettable sporting spectacle.